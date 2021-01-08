NXT announces the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic teams

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT announced the following entrants in the men’s 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

-August Grey and Curt Stallion

-“The Bollywood Boyz” Sunil Singh and Samir Singh

-“Breezango” Tyler Breeze and Fandango

-Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

-“Ever-Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker

-“The Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson

-“Imperium” (presumably Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner)

-Jake Atlas and Isaiah Scott

-Kushida and Leon Ruff

-Adam Cole and Roderick Strong

-“The Way” Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory

Powell’s POV: The tournament begins Wednesday on NXT television with Adam Cole and Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango, and Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Matt Martel and Chase Parker. I’m disappointed that “The Rascalz” duo of Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz did not make the cut, though obviously a change could be made to include them. NXT previously announced that a women’s version of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will also be held this year. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.