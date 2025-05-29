WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event rating for the show featuring Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special produced 1.969 million viewers for NBC, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The two-hour show finished with a 0.54 rating.

Powell’s POV: The show also streamed on Peacock, but these numbers are only for the NBC broadcast. The January 25 Saturday Night’s Main Event delivered 1.494 million viewers and a 0.33 rating. The December 14, 2024, SNME special had 1.59 million viewers and a 0.42 rating on NBC (without Peacock numbers included).