WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The updated card including the women’s and men’s Royal Rumble match entrant lists

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, January 29 in St. Louis, Missouri at The Dome at America’s Center.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Big E, AJ Styles, Damian Priest, Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, 16 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki ASH, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Mickie James, Tamina, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Lita, 11 TBA).

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag match.

Powell’s POV: Kofi Kingston, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, and Sami Zayn were added to the men’s Rumble match since our last update. The Viking Raiders earned a Smackdown Tag Title shot on Friday’s Smackdown, but their title match with the Usos has not been added to the Rumble lineup as of this update.