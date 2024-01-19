WWE Smackdown dark match results: Double dark main event and a pre-show match

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader Matt H attended the WWE Smackdown taping on Friday in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena and sent the following results of the dark matches.

1. Gable Steveson defeated Cameron Grimes in the pre-show dark match.

2. Jey Uso defeated Finn Balor in the first of the two dark main events.

3. Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the final match.

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, ROH, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com