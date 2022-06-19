Pro Wrestling is returning to the site of the first WCW Nitro event

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

F1rst Wrestling announced that they will be running “Saturday Night Nitro” in Bloomington, Minnesota at the Mall of America on Saturday, September 10. It will be the first pro wrestling event held at Mall of America since the premiere edition of WCW Nitro was held in the same location on September 4, 1995.

Powell’s POV: I attended the first Nitro event in person, so I will be disappointed if Lex Luger doesn’t make an unadvertised appearance at the F1rst Wrestling event, just as he did on the first WCW Nitro. Okay, so even if that’s not in the cards, it’s still beyond cool that the popular Twin Cities independent group is running MOA. I was told that they originally planned to run MOA for the 25th Anniversary of Nitro back in 2020, but the pandemic caused a change in plans. This is worth the wait. Congrats to promoter Arik Cannon and his crew for making this happen.