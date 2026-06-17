AEW Dynamite preview: Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland meet, MJF and Mark Briscoe announce their teams for the cage match at Forbidden Door

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland meet face-to-face heading into the Owen Hart Cup tournament final

-Mercedes Mone vs. Hazuki in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

-MJF and Mark Briscoe compete on opposite teams in a 12-man tag team match

-MJF and Mark Briscoe select their teams for the six-on-six steel cage match at AEW Forbidden Door

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre. AEW will also tape Saturday’s Collision. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Jake Barnett will be on vacation for the next two weeks, so join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).