AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Friday in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Anna Jay vs. Marina Tucker.
-Scorpio Sky vs. Sonny Kiss.
-Kiera Hogan vs. Red Velvet.
-“Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth.
-Kris Statlander vs. Kelsey Raegan.
-Emi Sakura and Diamante vs. Ruby Soho and AQA.
-Alan “5” Angels and Colt Cabana vs. The Butcher and The Blade.
-Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue.
-Jay Lethal vs. Serpentico.
-Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
