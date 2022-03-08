What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

March 8, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Friday in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Anna Jay vs. Marina Tucker.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Sonny Kiss.

-Kiera Hogan vs. Red Velvet.

-“Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth.

-Kris Statlander vs. Kelsey Raegan.

-Emi Sakura and Diamante vs. Ruby Soho and AQA.

-Alan “5” Angels and Colt Cabana vs. The Butcher and The Blade.

-Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue.

-Jay Lethal vs. Serpentico.

-Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

