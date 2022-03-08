Steve Austin accepts the WrestleMania invitation of Kevin Owens

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Steve Austin responded to Kevin Owens’ inviting him to be a guest on the WrestleMania edition of The KO Show. “Whether you want to call this call this a KO Show, a match, a fight, a brawl, whatever,” Austin said in a video released by WWE. “I will guarantee you this – in Dallas, Texas, where I started my career, at WrestleMania, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is gonna open up one more can of whoop ass on you, Kevin Owens.”

Powell’s POV: This development is hardly a stunner (lame pun intended), but it does make Austin’s appearance official. It’s interesting that Austin is guaranteeing physicality and yet they’ve stopped short of billing this as an official match. WWE is listing the Owens and Austin segment for WrestleMania Saturday on April 2.