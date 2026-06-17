NXT TV preview: The Great American Bash go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Lola Vice and Kendal Grey contract signing for the NXT Women’s Championship match at the Great American Bash

-Tony D’Angelo and Naraku contract signing for the NXT Championship match at the Great American Bash

-Aaron Rourke vs. Tristan Angels for the Evolve Championship

-Keanu Carver vs. EK Prosper

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Uriah Connors and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

-Arianna Grace vs. Izzi Dame for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

-Saquon Shugars and Dion Lennox meet

Powell’s POV: The Great American Bash will be held on Sunday, June 28. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).