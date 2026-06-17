AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision taping (reports needed), WWE Evolve, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Minoru Suzuki

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre. The show features Mercedes Mone vs. Hazuki in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match. Jake Barnett is on vacation for the next two weeks, so join me for our weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW is also taping Collision tonight in Sugar Land. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. The show includes Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno vs. Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s Dynamite a C grade during his weekly same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision an “A grade by Collision standards” during his weekly audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Minoru Suzuki is 58.