ROH Special Episode results (6/16): AR Rox vs. Tony Nese for the ROH TV Title, Red Velvet vs. Hyena Hera for the ROH Women’s TV Title, Marina Shafir vs. Zayda Steel

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub Special Episode No. 9

Taped May 30, 2026, in Huntsville, Alabama, at Von Braun Center

Streamed June 16, 2026, on YouTube.com

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Red Velvet defeated Hyena Hera to retain the ROH Women’s TV Title.

2. Blake Christian, Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta over Dalton Castle, Truth Magnum, Turbo Floyd, Angelico, and Serpentico.

3. Katsuyori Shibata beat Aaron Solo.

4. Marina Shafir over Zayda Steel.

5. AR Fox defeated Tony Nese for the ROH TV Title. Action Andretti attacked Fox after the match. Lio Rush went after Andretti, who escaped the ring.