Reality of Wrestling “Platinum No Limits” results: Vetter’s review of Niko Vance vs. Danny Limelight for the ROW Title, Monica Monroe vs. Kaylia Capri for the ROW Women’s Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Platinum No Limits”

June 13, 2026, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed live on YouTube.com

This aired live and free on their YouTube channel. Lighting is always really good here, and they draw 500 or so fans. Chris Russo and Brad Gilmore provided commentary.

1. Jacari Ball vs. “The Honey Badger” Will Austin. WWE ID prospect Ball has a clear muscle mass advantage. Ball easily slammed him to the mat. He did an impressive leapfrog and a dropkick at 1:30. Austin hit a twisting crossbody block for a nearfall, and he kept Jacari grounded. Ball hit a suplex, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 4:30, then two gutwrench suplexes, but he couldn’t get a third. Austin hit a kick to the face and a corner fadeaway stunner for a nearfall. Ball nailed a clothesline and the inverted (stomach-first) Angle Slam for the pin. That was an impressive showing for Jacari.

Jacari Ball vs. “The Honey Badger” Will Austin at 6:09.

* Backstages, Taylor interviewed WWE ID prospect Max Abrams. He is going to have his fifth match against Clay Roberts tonight. CJ Valor walked up, saying he’s here to back his Mog Squad partner.

2. Clay Roberts and Ajax vs. “The Mog Squad” Max Abrams and CJ Valor. Clay always reminds me of former NXT wrestler Oney Lorcan. Ajax wears a generic black singlet. Max and Ajax opened. Max hit a bodyslam and paused to dance before hitting an elbow drop. The Mog Squad wore identical gold trunks. Clay entered at 1:30 and tied up with Valor.

The Mog Squad took turns punching Clay. CJ did a gorilla press, tossing Clay onto Ajax! Clay tied up Max’s left arm on the mat and kept him grounded. Max hit a spinebuster at 5:00. CJ got a hot tag, and he hit some forearm strikes, then a flying shoulder tackle on Ajax. He cut Ajax in half with a spear for the pin! Wow, that wrapped up quickly!

“The Mog Squad” Max Abrams and CJ Valor defeated Clay Roberts and Ajax at 5:51.

3. Nasir Dey vs. Jesse Funaki in a street fight. Dey was formerly named Warren J, but he’s rebranding himself. Jesse came out second; he charged into the ring, and they immediately traded punches! Nassir tossed him to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. Jesse hit a flip dive to the floor. He set up for another dive, but Nasir hit him with a garbage can at 2:30. In the ring, Dey hit a pool stick across the back and got a nearfall. Jesse hit a dropkick. He clotheslined Dey to the floor and hit a plancha onto him at 4:30. Dey swung a thick dog collar-style chain, but Jesse moved. Jesse shoved him into the ring steps at 6:00.

In the ring, Dey hit a fisherman’s twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. Jesse sprayed a fire extinguisher into Dey’s face. He shoved him face-first into a garbage can wedged into the corner, then hit a Fame-Asser for a nearfall at 8:30. They fought on the ropes in the corner above a table set up in the ring. Jesse hit a superkick; Dey hit one. Jesse hit a running kick, and he put Dey on the table. Jesse hit a top-rope frog splash, breaking the table in half, and getting the pin. Fun match.

Jesse Funaki defeated Nasir Dey at 10:37.

* The commercial for the ROW training school aired.

4. Blake Banks and “The Druth” Drew Tyre vs. Mike Anthony and “Fatjitsu” K-Toomer. My first time seeing “The Druth.” Both guys are scrawny white kids. (It sure would be nice if they used on-screen graphics so I could correctly get their names.) I don’t think I’ve seen Anthony or K-Toomer before, either. Fatjitsu opened against Banks, and he probably weighs twice what Blake weighs. I see that cagematch.net lists K-Toomer at 386 pounds and that seems accurate. He hit some clotheslines at 3:00 and a spin kick on The Druth. He hit a running knee for a nearfall, but Banks made the save. Anthony clotheslined Banks to the floor. Anthony and K-Toomer hit a team stunner move for the pin. Okay.

Mike Anthony and “Fatjitsu” K-Toomer defeated Blake Banks and “The Druth” Drew Tyre at 4:18.

* Ryan Davidson came to the ring. He certainly looks like he’s a member of a motorcycle club today. He acknowledged he lost his last match — it wasn’t his first loss and it won’t be his last. He cut a fiery, apologetic promo and is clearly turning babyface. The crowd warmed up to him and his apology. Midwest-based heel Joe Alonzo came to the ring! (He competed in Ohio 24 hours ago for Wrestling Revolver.) He got on the mic and was quickly booed. He got in the ring and made fun of Ryan. “What is this, your apology tour?” After a few more derogatory comments, Davidson attacked him, and they brawled until security ran in to separate them.

* Backstage, Taylor interviewed Cappuccino Jones. He once again looks like a 1960s hippie, wearing tinted red glasses, a blue vest and tie around his neck, but no T-shirt. He’s ready to continue his feud with Chandler Hopkins.

5. Cappuccino Jones vs. Chandler Hopkins in a match where steel chairs are allowed. I’ve noted before that Chandler looks a lot like Jay White. He’s a cowboy who recently turned heel. The commentators noted the vastly different look for Cap Jones. Chandler swung a chair, and we’re underway. (I never heard the bell). Cap hit a top-rope flying axe handle. Chandler dove through the ropes onto Jones. Cap hit a dive through the ropes at 2:00. Hopkins snapped Jones’ throat across the ropes. He grabbed a chair and struck Cap with it, and they got back into the ring.

Chandler pushed the chair into Cap’s throat. Cap hit a dropkick at 4:30, and they were both down. Cap hit him with a chair. They brawled to the floor, and Cap threw a cup of hot coffee onto Chandler! “That’s a lawsuit!” a heel commentator shouted. They got back into the ring, and Cap struck him with the chair. Chandler hit a handspring-back-enzuigiri, and they were both down at 7:00, as we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Chandler rolled to the floor and threw more chairs into the ring. Cap fired up and hit a series of punches. He hit a Frankensteiner that sent Chandler onto four open chairs! Cap immediately hit the Froggy Brew top-rope elbow drop for the pin! Good brawl.

Cappuccino Jones defeated Chandler Hopkins at 8:42.

* Footage aired of Booker T leading training sessions.

6. “Lady Bird” Monica Monroe vs. Kaylia Capri for the ROW Women’s Title. Seriously, ROW… use the on-screen graphics to introduce new wrestlers!!! I was way off in guessing how to spell Capri’s name. My first time seeing Capri; she is a Black woman with light pink hair. They worked over each other’s left arm and appeared to be roughly the same height.

Basic action early on, and Capri put her in a modified Camel Clutch and kept Monica grounded. Monroe hit a Blockbuster at 4:30, and they were both down. She hit a Lionsault for a nearfall. She dove through the ropes and barreled onto Capri. In the ring, Monroe hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin. Basic but fine.

“Lady Bird” Monica Monroe defeated Kaylia Capri to retain the ROW Women’s Title at 6:11.

* Backstage, Taylor interviewed NXT’s Niko Vance, who is now the ROW champion. He’s ready to take on all challengers.

* Will Allday came to the ring. He noted he just got a massive victory over Ryan Davidson, and he thanked Davidson for the match, and that got applause. He pondered, “What’s left for me to do?” Right on cue, some music played. A guy named Cam Cole came to the ring and confronted Allday. He doesn’t want to fight Will… he wants to team with him so they can win the tag titles! Will agreed, and they shook hands!

* Backstage, Tempo Terrale said he’s going to take out his former teammate, Big Luther. He created Luther, and now he’s going to destroy him. We then heard from Luther, who said it “burns you up to see me in the spotlight.”

* AJ Francis came to the commentary table. He had his ROW Glory Title over his shoulder.

7. Tempo Terrale vs. Big Luther. With his bushy beard, Tempo is looking a lot like a shorter LeBron James today. Luther is clearly quite young, and I’ve compared him to Keith Lee before. He has size and undeniable charisma. They locked up, and Luther easily tossed him aside. Tempo slapped him and jawed at Luther. Luther sent him flying with a shoulder tackle. Luther again caught him and tossed him. He hit a splash in the corner at 1:30, then some loud overhand chops.

They fought on the floor. AJ Francis jawed at Luther. As Luther re-entered the ring, Tempo kicked the ropes to crotch Luther. Tempo hit a leg lariat to the chin at 3:30. He hit a top-rope flying shoulder tackle and got a nearfall. Tempo hit a chokeslam, then a sit-out powerbomb for the pin. The crowd loves this guy! The commentators were surprised at how he easily put away Tempo. Francis and Luther continued to jaw at each other.

Big Luther defeated Terrale Tempo at 4:26.

* Backstage, Max Castellanos was with Miss Alexa. He said he will reserve his own VIP seating area to watch the main event later.

8. Jay Alexander vs. Braddah Kaimi for the ROW Texas Title. It sure would be nice to have an on-screen graphic with this kid’s name. I was able to find the spelling of Braddah’s name, and I see he’s had 96 career matches, mostly in Texas-based MPX. Again, Jay Alexander has a similar build and look as Bron Breakker — he really is that big. I’ve never seen this scrawny kid, but it’s not going two minutes, right? Jay tied him up, and I am realizing how short Jay appears to be.

The camera caught Max Castellanos, Miss Alexa… and members of House Money in his VIP section! The commentators were surprised to see AJ Francis’ faction partners in the VIP booth. Braddah hit some kicks and an elbow drop for a nearfall at 3:00. He hit a hard back elbow for a nearfall. Jay hit some shoulder blocks and a leg lariat. Braddah hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 5:00. Jay immediately hit a Spinebuster, then an Ospreay-style Stormbreaker (spinning faceplant off his shoulders) for the pin. Just so-so.

Jay Alexander defeated Braddah Kaimi to retain the ROW Texas Title at 5:38.

9. “Better Together” Ori Gold and Hadar Horvitz vs. “The Dirty White Boyz” TY Shane and Johnny Lyons. Better Together have done quite a U.S. tour in the past year. Hadar opened against Lyons, the shorter DWB member. TY has reddish hair and a beard; I saw him recently in the Rhodes Wrestling Association. Lyons choked Hadar in the ropes, and Shane bit Hadar’s head! Ori Gold got a hot tag at 4:00, and he hit some bodyslams, then a clothesline and an elbow drop on Shane. Gold hit an enzuigiri. Hadar nearly kicked the ref! Lyons hit a low blow kick as the ref was out of position, then rolled up Hadar for the tainted pin. Blah.

“The Dirty White Boyz” TY Shane and Johnny Lions defeated “Better Together” Ori Gold and Hadar Horvitz at 5:36.

* Taylor interviewed Danny Limelight backstage. She laughed. He got angry and asked her what was funny. Danny is upset that his nine-month reign ended against an outsider from NXT. He vowed he’s winning back his title tonight. Danny said Niko is “all brawn, no brains,” and he called Taylor a “bimbo.”

10. Niko Vance vs. Danny Limelight for the ROW Title. The commentators noted that New York native Limelight wore Knicks orange-and-blue. Danny attacked him from behind, and we’re underway! Danny choked him in the ropes. The commentators pointed out we haven’t had a bell yet. We got it at 00:39. Danny threw Niko to the mat and got a nearfall. A commentator said Hank Walker and Tank Ledger previously won the ROW Tag Titles, making Niko the second NXT champion in ROW. Danny kept Niko grounded. He hit a running kick to the arm at 2:30, and he stomped on the damaged elbow.

Danny hit a top-rope frog splash for a nearfall. Niko dropped him throat-first on the top rope and hit a German Suplex at 4:00. Niko hit some clotheslines and a Helluva Kick, then a big release suplex for a nearfall. He slammed Danny across the top turnbuckle. Niko went to the top rope, but he slipped and fell off. He hit a falling headbutt on Danny. However, Max Castellanos pulled the ref to the floor! Max brawled with Niko Vance, and the ref called for the bell. The ring announcer said Limelight won, even though that makes no sense.

Danny Limelight defeated Niko Vance via DQ at 6:12/official time of 5:33; Vance retains the ROW title.

* Limelight was irate when it was announced that Niko retained the title. He dove to the floor. Max beat up both Niko and Limelight. He posed with the title belt while the other guys were down on the mat.

Final thoughts: An okay show. The Niko slip off the top rope could have been terrible, but luckily, he fell into the ring, and he had the awareness to do the move he was planning to do from his feet. A messy finish, though. If Max begins brawling with Niko, how is Niko the one disqualified? The Chandler-Cap Jones match was pretty good and best of the show. I’ll go with Nasir Dey-Funaki for second best.

This promotion has good lighting and good sound on commentary. It looks so professional… so why can’t they use on-screen graphics? I was hunting for accurate spellings of names on Kalia Capri, Johnny Lyons, and Braddah Kaimi. It just baffles me. This show clocked in at 2 hours, 15 minutes.