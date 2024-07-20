TNA Slammiversary results: Powell’s live review of Moose vs. Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin in an elimination match for the TNA Championship

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Slammiversary

Aired live July 20, 2024 on pay-per-view and TrillerTV.com

Montreal, Quebec at Verdun Auditorium



TNA Slammiversary Pre-Show

The broadcast team was Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt. Ring announcer Jade Chung delivered the introductions for the opening match…

1. Tasha Steelz vs. Faby Apache vs. Gisele Shaw vs. and Xia Brookside in a four-way. There was a “TNA” chant that broke out once the bell rang. Shaw and Brookside worked together to start. Steelz shoved Shaw and Brookside together.

Later, Shaw caught Apache jumping off the ropes and powerbombed her. Shaw went for the pin, but Brookside broke it up. Shaw put Brookside down and blasted her with a knee strike. Shaw had the pin, but Steelz tossed her out of the ring and stole the pin…

Tasha Steelz beat Faby Apache, Gisele Shaw, and Xia Brookside in 6:20 in a four-way.

Powell’s POV: A brief opener that was fun while it lasted. The crowd is really big by TNA standards with a full house in a building that has a listed capacity of 4,114. Unfortunately, the building is not very well lit and most of the crowd is in the dark behind the first few rows on the main floor. They did cut to one shot that showed off the size of the crowd despite the darkness in most of the seating areas.

Hannifan and Rehwoldt spoke from their broadcast table at ringside and noted that the AJ Francis vs. PCO match has been made a Montreal Street Fight. A video package set up the match…

Gia Miller interviewed AJ Francis and Rich Swann on a backstage interview set. Francis didn’t balk at his match becoming a street fight. They were joined by Smoke DZA and Josh Bishop, who were wearing “Heels Have Eyes” sweatshirts. Francis told them that if they do what they are supposed to do, they will get paid handsomely.

Sami Callihan showed up and said he was surprised to see Bishop, which led to a staredown. Francis said Callihan could possibly be an employee of First Class. Callihan didn’t seem sincere while acting like he was interested in the offer…

Rich Swann made his entrance to a quiet reaction. Kushida came out with his face covered. Kushida revealed that he had Japanese symbols on his face and on his chest and arms…

2. Kushida vs. Rich Swann. It was noted that Swann replaced the advertised Jonathan Gresham. Swann had a nice run of offense that he capped off with a handspring into a cutter for a near fall. Kushida battled back, but Swann avoided a top rope moonsault.

Swann put Kushida down and then got cocky when he went to the ropes. Kushida joined him on the ropes and put him in a Hoverboard Lock while pulling him back to the mat and then forced Swann to submit…

Kushida defeated Rich Swann in 6:45.

Powell’s POV: I’m all for Kushida shaking up his act. The Back to the Future persona more than ran its course. By the way, Hannifan noted that Gresham was the only advertised wrestler who was unable to appear, which is notable given the chaos created by the IT outage.

A video package focused on Jordynn Grace…

Gia Miller tried to interview Ash By Elegance, but The Concierge took the mic and delivered an over the top introduction of Ash…

Entrances for the Knockouts Tag Team Title match took place…

3. Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards vs. Jody Threat and Dani Luna for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. Hannifan noted that Lars Frederiksen is no longer with Threat and Luna. The champions isolated Luna, who eventually made a hot tag to Threat.

Threat had an offensive flurry and then she and Luna teamed up to hit a Hart Attack clothesline that led to a near fall. Slamovich drilled Luna with a running knee strike in the corner to clear her from the ring. Slamovich hit the Snowplow on Threat. Edwards made the cover and only got a two count.

Slamovich grabbed both title belts from ringside and brought them into the ring. Threat ducked a belt shot attempt. The referee cleared the belt from the ring and had a full-on conversation with a ringside attendant.

Slamovich tripped Threat into the corner and her head hit the other belt. Slamovich put Threat on her shoulders and then Edwards performed a bulldog from the ropes. Edwards and Slamovich both covered Threat to get the win…

Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards defeated Jody Threat and Dani Luna in 8:45 to retain the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: An absurd finish. Seriously, the referee didn’t just clear the title belt, he started talking with the woman that he gave the belt to. As if that was bad enough, the referee then made the three count even thought both champions were pinning Threat.

Footage aired of Mustafa Ali arriving at the building with his secret service…

TNA’s Director of Authority Santino Marella came out to the biggest reaction of the night. Santino spoke from the stage about living in Montreal over 25 years ago and said he loved it. Santino thanked the fans and said he had one more surprise before the show started.

Eric Young made his entrance and headed to the ring for an unadvertised match. The fans sang the Ole song. Hammerstone was introduced as Young’s opponent…

4. Eric Young vs. Hammerstone. Young wore Montreal Canadiens themed gear. Hammerstone dominated the early action. Young eventually battled back and bodyslammed Hammerstone. Young went up top, but Hammerstone cut him off.

Young knocked Hammerstone off the ropes and hit him with an elbow drop for a near fall. Hammerstone stuffed a piledriver. Young threw strikes, but Hammerstone pressed him over his head and dropped him face first on the mat. Hammerstone put Young in a Torture Rack, but Young slipped away and rolled him up for a three count.

Eric Young defeated Hammerstone in 5:25.

After the match, Young told the Montreal crowd that it felt good to be home. He said it was a celebration of pro wrestling for the wrestlers and the fans. Young said everyone would come out and give the fans the show of a lifetime. “This is Slammiversary and this is TNA Wrestling,” Young said to close. Hannifan said TNA had its biggest crowd in over a decade to close the pre-show…

Powell’s POV: The crowd was happy to see Young. The match was nothing special, but they added some star power to the pre-show. I’m not crazy about Hammerstone taking losses. Even so, Young was really over with the live crowd and they can always even things up on television.

TNA Slammiversary Main Card

Tom Hannifan welcomed viewers to the pay-per-view and was joined on commentary by Matt Rehwoldt… Ring announcer Jade Chung introduced Annie St. Onge, who performed the Canadian National Anthem on the stage… A Slammiversary video package aired…

Matt Hardy made his entrance. JDC came out holding an American flag and had red, white, and blue gear. Hardy attacked JDC at ringside. JDC jabbed Hardy with the flagpole and roughed him up a bit before rolling him inside the ring.

1. Matt Hardy vs. JDC. The referee called for the bell once both men were inside the ring. JDC made an early cover for a two count. Hardy battled back and hit an elbow drop from the middle rope. Hardy did the “Delete” bit and then went for a Twist of Fate, but JDC pushed him away. Hardy hit a Side Effect for a two count.

Hardy went for the Twist of Fate, but JDC stuffed it again. JDC executed a Falcon Arrow. JDC went up toop and was crotched by Hardy, who then hit him with a Twist of Fate from the middle rope and pinned him…

Matt Hardy defeated JDC in 4:40.

After the match, Hardy hit JDC with the Twist of Fate two more times…

Powell’s POV: Hardy avenged the beating that JDC gave Jeff Hardy and the implied attack on Reby Hardy. It was logical for Hardy to go over for that reason, but I hope they get back to what they started on the weekly television show by making JDC a more serious heel.

“The System” members Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and Alisha Edwards wore red, white, and blue warmup jackets while delivering a backstage promo. Moose closed it out by saying that he would once again show the world why you should always trust The System…

The French broadcast team Marc Blondin and Handsome JF checked in from their desk at ringside and got a nice pop from the live crowd…

Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran through the lineup… Hannifan thanked Westside Gunn for the “Chocolate Face” theme song used for Slammiversary…

Entrances for the TNA Tag Team Title match took place. Hannifan noted that ABC entered to the song “ABC” that was performed by Chris Bey and his musical partner…

2. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. “ABC” Ace Austin and Chris Bey for the TNA Tag Team Titles. The champions wore red, white, and blue gear, while the challengers wore pink and black.