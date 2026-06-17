Tommy Dreamer out of TNA, creative shakeup rumored

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tommy Dreamer’s latest run in TNA has concluded. Dreamer announced on the Busted Open show on SiriusXM that he and the company mutually agreed to part ways. “Yesterday I had a great conversation with Carlos Silva,” Dreamer stated while getting emotional on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. “And me and TNA are no longer in a relationship. We mutually agreed to part ways. It’s hard. I’ve given… Sorry, I’ve given so much of my life to that company. I don’t have any ill will or malice. I want it to survive, and I want it to be the best it can be.” Check out the full clip below or via the Busted Open Twitter X page.

Powell’s POV: There was some buzz on Tuesday night regarding Brian “Road Dogg” James taking over the TNA creative team. One source is under the impression that TNA already has a deal with James. If that’s the case, then it’s unclear what the future holds for Hunter Johnston, who has been working as the head of TNA creative. While I have empathy for anyone affected by the potential shakeup, something needed to happen, as the product has been nothing special since Impact debuted on AMC on January 15. That said, it’s not all on creative, as the company really needs to do a better job of finding and signing young talent.

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Dreamer updates his status with TNA. pic.twitter.com/H4NGhSvvMa — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) June 17, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)