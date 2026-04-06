WWE Raw results (4/6): Powell’s live review of Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi, Seth Rollins’ first comments after being attacked by Gunther, Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh, LA Knight vs. Austin Theory

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,715)

Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

Streamed live April 6, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Oba Femi was shown walking backstage while Michael Cole checked in on commentary. Cole also narrated backstage shots of Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, and the trio of Penta, Dragon Lee, and Je’Von Evans…

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk was shown walking backstage. Cole and Corey Graves acted surprised when Punk walked through the Gorilla position. Punk made his entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. Cole listed the attendance as 11,769.

Powell’s POV: This has to be the first time that WWE has listed the attendance as being lower than what WrestleTix reports. An hour before the show, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 12,784 with 12,631 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is 19,000. The last time WWE ran Toyota Center, they distributed 13,718 tickets for the July 21, 2025, edition of Raw.

Punk sat down in the ring and listened to the fans before he spoke. Punk spoke about Houston being a pro wrestling town and some of its history. Punk stood up and told the crowd that Roman Reigns wasn’t there. He recalled putting Reigns through the broadcast table.

Punk said Reigns said he hates him. Punk said that’s good, because that tells him he’s where he needs to be, because he won’t trade his authenticity for approval. There were loud “OTC” chants. Punk told the fans to keep chanting, and maybe he’d show up. Punk said he showed up, and he’s an old man. “Old, not weak,” Punk said. A “CM Punk” chant broke out.

“I can gleefully stand on the bridge and blow it up, because bitch, I know how to swim,” said Punk. Punk dropped from the broadcast table and said people might thing he’s done, but everyone was getting it tonight.

Punk said Pat McAfee a no-brained hillbilly. Punk said McAfee wrote a check that his narrow ass can’t cash. Punk said if McAfee wanted to talk about ticket sales, he should call the agent who shoehorned him into this business and tell him to lower the ticket prices. Punk said McAfee has a receipt coming.

Punk said he wanted the ticket prices lowered because he wants the families to come and see him stand on Roman’s throat. Punk closed by saying his name and adding, “And I approve of this message.” Punk hopped the barricade and stood on a chair while fans around him chanted his name…

Powell’s POV: Damn! That was fun. Punk dunked on Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, The Rock, Pat McAfee, and even TKO CEO Ari Emanuel. It’s one thing to take jabs at current or past on-air personalities, but I didn’t expect to hear Punk go after Emanuel, let alone the WWE ticket prices. That’s going to score him some points with fans who dislike him.

Cole and Graves spoke at their broadcast table. Cole said it was going to be one of those nights…

Footage aired of LA Knight on IShowSpeed’s online show. Knight tossed Speed into the camera…

Backstage, Speed fought Danhausen, who said he would uncurse him in exchange for his mentions. Speed told him to stop playing. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce showed up. Speed mentioned the curse and asked for help. Pearce wondered what curse he was talking about, but then he turned around, and Danhausen was gone. Pearce suggested that Show go home.

World Tag Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory showed up and told Speed that everyone in WWE hates him. They claimed Speed would only be safe with them. Paul and Theory pulled Speed with them as they walked away from Pearce and made their entrance before the first commercial break… [C]

Cole plugged WWE Hall of Fame tickets, and then LA Knight made his entrance…

1. LA Knight vs. Austin Theory (w/Logan Paul, IShowSpeed). Cole said this was a first-time matchup. Knight was in offensive control going into an early break. [C] Logand shoved Speed into Knight at ringside. Speed tried to explain and then backed away as Knight moved toward him.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso made their entrance, which put Speed between them and Knight. Speed jumped over Knight and raced to the ring, but Knight eventually grabbed him by his legs to stop him from escaping via the other side of the ring. Logan hopped on the barricade. Knight released Speed and knocked Logan to the floor, but Theory rolled up Knight and pinned him.

Austin Theory defeated LA Knight in roughly 10:00.

Speed was left alone in the ring with Knight and the Usos. Speed tried to tell them that he didn’t do anything. A “you f—ed up” chant broke out. Jey grabbed Speed by the collar and shot him into the ropes for a 1D, but Logan pulled Speed to the floor.

Knight took the mic and told Theory, Paul, and Knight not to go anywhere. Knight called for Adam Pearce, who walked onto the stage. Knight blamed Speed for costing the Usos the tag team titles and costing him his match against Theory. Pearce ended up booking them all in a six-man tag match. Speed took the mic and said, “No, Dude.” Logan spoke over Speed…

Cole and Graves spoke at their broadcast table. Cole said Pat McAfee pissed off a lot of people in WWE. Cole said that he and McAfee were as close as brothers. He said he was angry and disappointed after watching what McAfee did on Smackdown. Cole set up a video package that recapped McAfee’s angle with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton…

Finn Balor was shown walking backstage while Cole hyped his match against JD McDonagh for after the break. Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller were shown bickering in the background… [C]

Powell’s POV: I hope they have an explanation for Speed wrestling the match when he could simply move on with his life. Putting that aside for now, Speed is doing a great job with the fun role the company has given him.

Footage aired of CM Punk recalling that he was an extra during WrestleMania 22 in Chicago…

Finn Balor made his entrance while JD McDonagh was waiting in the ring. Dominik Mysterio came out and hit Balor from behind. Balor regrouped and roughed up Dom, and then ran McDonagh into the ring post. Balor rolled Dom inside the ring and put the boots to him. McDonagh returned, but Balor tossed him over the top rope.

Dom hit Balor from behind with the AAA Mega Championship belt. McDonagh handed a chair to Dom, who hit Balor with it. Dom used the chair to choke Balor, and then he and McDonagh stood over Balor before exiting the ring…

An AJ Lee video package aired…

Footage aired of Michael Cole’s sit-down interview with Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee. Becky Lynch crashed the interview and accused Cole of giving her softball questions. Cole said he didn’t need this and then walked away. Lynch took Cole’s seat and addressed Lee.

Lynch recalled Lee’s last WrestleMania. Lynch asked if she recalled her being backstage. Lynch said she wasn’t there as an equal. She said she was there as an upstart from NXT. Lynch said Lee gave her a hug with “fake niceness.” Lynch claimed Lee quit because she saw her replacement.

Lee told Lynch that she’s proud of her for everything she’s done for the business and the women’s locker room. Lee said Lynch made history. Lee said none of it would have happened without her because of the doors she knocked down. Lee said the fans never forgot her and who she is.

Lee told Lynch to ask her daughter who her favorite wrestler is. Lee said Lynch’s daughter would say her rather than Lynch. Lee exited. Lynch showed anger and frustration…

Cole hyped the WrestleMania cards for Saturday being revealed on ESPN “Get Up” on Tuesday morning at 8:35CT/9:35ET…

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria made their entrance for Bayley’s match against Lash Legend… [C] Cole hyped Undertaker’s live interview with John Cena that will be held at WWE World…

[Hour Two] Lash Legend was in the ring coming out of the break…

2. Bayley (w/Lyra Valkyria) vs. Lash Legend (w/Nia Jax). Legend’s entrance was not televised. Cole congratulated new NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice, who won the title at Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver event. Legend cleared Bayley from the ring with a big kick. [C]

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss came out after Jax tripped Bayley from the floor and drove Valkyria into the edge of the apron. Flair and Bliss went after Legend. Bayley went up top and dove onto Jax, Flair, and Bliss. Bayley returned to the ring, but Legend cut her off on the ropes. Legend slowly set up Bayley for a superplex. Valkyria touched Legend’s foot at the last second. Bayley fell on top of Legend, and then Valkyria held Legend’s foot while Bayley got the three count…

Bayley defeated Lash Legend in 8:30.

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure what happened at ringside, but Legend and Bayley had to wait on the ropes for Valkyria to grab Legend’s foot.

Footage aired from last week’s Raw of Gunther attacking Seth Rollins. Graves hyped Rollins for after the break… [C] Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, rapper Bun B, and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry were shown in the crowd…

Cole and Graves spoke at ringside. Cole said he couldn’t believe it would be the first WrestleMania without Hulk Hogan. “And no matter what you think about the man, we wouldn’t be celebrating 42 years of WrestleMania,” Cole said. “In fact, we never would have had WrestleMania without ‘The Immortal’ Hulk Hogan. Cole set up a trailer for the “Hulk Hogan: Real American docuseries that will premiere Wednesday, April 22, on Netflix…

Seth Rollins made his entrance. Rollins was fired up as he told the fans he’d been waiting six months to hear them chant his entrance theme. Rollins speculated that Gunther entered a business relationship with Paul Heyman. Rollins said he had two missions in his head. He said one is taking back the World Heavyweight Championship he never lost, and the second is to kill The Vision.

Rollins said that with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed injured, he knew Heyman would find someone to defend him, so he put Brock Lesnar on a silver platter for Oba Femi. The fans popped. “That man is the future, no doubt about it,” Rollins said. Rollins said it might be business for Gunther, but it’s very personal for him.

Gunther entered the ring and tried to put Rollins in a sleeper hold, but Rollins countered with his own. Gutnehr avoided a Stomp. Rollins threw a big boot that sent Gunther to the floor. Rollins went for a suicide dive, but Gunther stuffed it.

Adam Pearce and producers ran out to separate the two. Gunther broke free and connected with a big boot while producers restrained Rollins. Gunther headed to the back. Rollins got back in the ring and paced while the fans chanted his entrance theme.

Gunther was shown walking backstage. Paul Heyman approached Gunther, who smiled. Heyman said he didn’t know why Rollins did what he did to Rollins when they didn’t have any personal issues that he knew of, but he owes him a big thank you.

Gunther said it’s very personal to him as well. Gunther offered a handshake, which Heyman accepted. Gunther’s demeanor changed, and then he pulled Heyman in close. “You owe me so much more than a very big thank you,” Gunther said before walking away…

Powell’s POV: There’s only so much they can do to sell viewers on Gunther vs. Rollins at this late stage of the WrestleMania build, but I like the idea of setting up a future storyline involving Gunther and Paul Heyman.

The broadcast team hyped the Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar contract signing…

Highlights aired of Roxanne Perez saving Liv Morgan from a Stephanie Vaquer attack on last week’s show…

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer was featured in a promo video. She said she would fight dirty if Morgan wanted to. She said Morgan runs her mouth a lot, yet says nothing. She accused Morgan of trying to solve her daddy issues with Dominik Mysterio, who is jealous of his own father. Vaquer said she would take Morgan where no one could follow…

Intercontinental Champion Penta made his entrance heading into a break… [C] Dragon Lee was in the ring, and the end of Je’Von Evans entrance was shown. Los Americanos made their entrance…

3. Penta, Dragon Lee, and Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano, Bravo, and Rayo. Cole acknowledged that Vanity Project beat Bravo and Rayo to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver. All three babyfaces hit separate dives onto the heels at ringside before returning to the ring and doing the Penta strut. [C] In the end, Evans followed up with the OG Cutter on Bravo before pinning him.

Penta, Dragon Lee, and Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano, Bravo, and Rayo in 7:45.

Rey Mysterio made his entrance after Los Americanos exited. Graves said he did commentary with Rey on Saturday (for the AAA show), and he didn’t say anything about being in Houston. Rey entered the ring and hugged the babyfaces.

Rey said the ladder match at WrestleMania has the potential to be one of the best ladder matches in WrestleMania history. Rey said he spoke with Adam Pearce, and they both agreed that the ladder match is missing one more person. “It’s missing Rey Mysterio,” Mysterio said. The fans popped. Penta shook Rey’s hand and said, “Let’s make history.”

Powell’s POV: The match was all action from start to finish, and the live crowd had a blast with it. The fans were as hot for the match as anything on the show. It’s great that Rey is returning for WrestleMania. As I’ve pointed out in recent years, you never know when it might be his last.

Cole set up footage of the promo Cody Rhodes cut on Smackdown after the Pat McAfee angle…

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky were shown standing backstage while Cole hyped their upcoming match. Austin Theory was talking with Maxxine Dupri in the background… [C]

Cole hyped that Paul Levesque will beat the guest on Cody Rhodes’ podcast that will be available on Thursday… The broadcast team narrated recap footage of the Raw opening match with the IShowSpeed angle…

Cole said LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso vs. Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed is official for WrestleMania. Cole noted that things have not gone well for Speed when he’s been involved at WrestleMania events…

Footage aired of the build to the Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi match at WrestleMania…

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky made their entrance heading into a break…

[Hour Three] [C] Cole hyped WWE Hall of Fame tickets…

Asuka was featured in a promo video with subtitles. She said she loved Iyo Sky, but Sky’s selfishness destroyed what they had. She accused Sky of trying to take Kairi Sane away from her. Asuka said she paved the way to WWE for Sky and Sane. She said she sacrificed everything and never expected thanks because she did everything out of love. Asuka said she loved Sky too much because Sky took advantage of her kindness. Asuka said she would teach Sky one final lesson in the ring. Asuka switched to speaking in English while saying that she will take everything away from Sky…

Powell’s POV: This was really good. I’d like to see more like this from Asuka.

4. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. B-Fab and Michin (w/Jade Cargill). The heel team’s entrance was not televised. Sky performed a missile dropkick on both opponents that cleared them from the ring. Sky hit them both with a suicide dive. [C]

Cole and Graves gushed over how good B-Fab and Michin had looked during the match. B-Fab prevented Sky from tagging out. Sky tried to tag out, but Jade pulled Ripley off the apron. B-Fab set up Sky for a move, but Sky countered into a pin and got the three count.

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky beat B-Fab and Michin in 7:25.

After the match, Jade hit Sky from behind. Michin grabbed a kendo stick from ringside. Ripley put Jade down and then headbutted Michin before she could use the kendo stick. Jade hit Ripley from behind. B-Fab and Michin held Ripley in the corner while Jade got in her face. Ripley told Jade to hit her, but she picked up the kendo stick and beat Sky with it. The heels left the ring while Ripley tended to Sky…

Powell’s POV: A good angle. They lay it on thick with the Ripley and Sky friendship at times, but it paid off here with Jade getting good heat for attacking Sky while Ripley was forced to watch.

Cole spoke about Netflix House as footage aired of Kit Wilson and Kiana James at the location in Dallas…

Graves hyped the six-way ladder match for WrestleMania with the addition of Rey Mysterio…

Finn Balor was featured in a promo video. He said he hoped that he could play nice with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, but he should have known better since he taught them how to play dirty. Balor said there’s a side of himself that he hasn’t shown them. “It’s back, and it’s coming for you at WrestleMania,” Balor said…

Backstage, Dominik Mysterio spoke with JD McDonagh while Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez stood by. Dom wondered what Balor was talking about. McDonagh downplayed it and then mentioned Dom’s deadbeat father getting a spot in the ladder match at WrestleMania. Dom said he knows how to get to the deadbeat. Dom and McDonagh headed out.

Roxanne Perez arrived. Morgan asked Rodriguez if she could speak with Perez alone. Rodriguez left the room. Morgan recalled that Finn Balor brought Perez into Judgment Day, but he turned his back on them, so they did what needed to be done. She asked if Perez understood.

Stephanie Vaquer shoved Morgan into Perez before she could answer. Vaquer ran Morgan into the TV in the Judgment Day clubhouse and left her lying…

Oba Femi was shown walking backstage. Cole said the contract signing was up next. Triple H’s entrnace theme played. Paul Levesque and Adam Pearce walked to the ring. Levesque stopped and pointed out a young girl who was dressed like Stephanie Vaquer… [C]

Paul Levesque and Adam Pearce were in the ring coming out of the break. Pearce spoke until he was interrupted by Paul Heyman, who stood on the stage and introduced Brock Lesnar. The fans chanted “Oba” loudly once Lesnar and Heyman were inside the ring.

Oba Femi made his entrance after being introduced by Pearce. Once Oba got to ringside, he mocked the shuffle that Lesnar does as part of his entrance. Lesnar smiled. Lesnar attacked Oba once he tried to go through the ropes and sent him to the floor. Lesnar jumped off the apron, but Oba caught him and ran him into the ring post.

Oba tossed Lesnar back inside the ring and followed him. Lesnar went for a suplex, but Oba didn’t go up, and they crashed through the contract signing table. Security pulled Lesnar and Oba apart. Lesnar tossed one of the office chairs toward Oba, who returned the favor before the show went off the air…

Powell’s POV: This was good, but it would have stood out more had the company not had so many pull-apart brawls during the build for the other WrestleMania matches. Overall, this was a strong episode. While it will be remembered for CM Punk’s promo, it also featured effective segments that continued to build for several WrestleMania matches. I will be back shortly with my weekly same-night audio review of Raw for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.