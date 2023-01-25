What's happening...

NXT wrestler Nikkita Lyons out with a major knee injury

January 25, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT wrestler Nikkita Lyons announced via social media that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus. “This comeback is personal,” Lyons wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to all who consistently show love & genuine support. it means the (world) to me. Those of you who don’t see the vision, thank you too. Stay ya a** right there. This is just another lesson life needed to teach.”

Powell’s POV: NXT ran an injury angle that showed Lyons selling her knee injury in the WWE Performance Center parking lot. Her rival Zoey Stark was shown in the area along with other wrestlers, so it appears they might be going with another parking lot mystery. Here’s wishing Lyons the best in her recovery.

