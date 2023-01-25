John Morrison on Logan Paul rehearsing his WWE matches, Bad Bunny and nearly not being part of his WrestleMania match, whether he’s interested in returning to WWE, his upcoming boxing fight with Harley Morenstein

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

Insight With Chris Van Vliet with guest John Morrison

On who will win the upcoming boxing match between John Morrison and Harley Morenstein: “The people in attendance. I think if you go into a fight and you don’t think you’re gonna win, you should probably just call in sick and not go up. I’m planning on winning. If we can bet on this fight, I’m going to bet on myself. I’m giving up some size, Harley is 6 foot 5. He started training at 270. He’s already cut quite a bit and he’s looking in shape, he’s down to 255.”

On a possible return to WWE: “It wouldn’t be the worst thing. Never say never, I have a ton of unfinished business. Unfinished business with my frenemy The Miz, and with a tun of people on the roster, like in the business of professional wrestling. If you look at the rosters of Raw, Smackdown, NXT, Rampage, Dynamite, Impact, MLW, Ring of Honor, NWA, I have personal history and issues with everybody, not everybody, but a lot of people on every one of those rosters for sure. So, it would be great to go back to WWE, be great to go to any one of those rosters because there’s a tonne of unfinished business and a tonne of new matchups. And mostly because I like wrestling.”

On Bad Bunny: “I don’t want to take anything away from Bad Bunny, because he came in so humble and with so much respect, and was such a big star and worked so hard on learning the business and how to like put on an entertaining match. There are a lot of celebrities or people adjacent to wrestling that like I could take a Canadian Destroyer from but I probably wouldn’t.”

On nearly not being a part of the Bad Bunny WrestleMania match: “I would have been a lot more present, but I went to the Performance Center once to train with him. Then the following episode of Raw, I partially tore my MCL. And like then it was like touch and go for a while, like it was almost going to be Bad Bunny and Miz in a singles, then a tag, didn’t know if I was gonna be cleared. People were nervous about me doing much in the match. And it ended up well, I ended up just doing it. Whether I was cleared or not.”

On Logan Paul: “Here’s what I think of Logan Paul. Man, remember when he had that match, and he said he completely blew out his knee. All three ligaments, his ACL, PCL, MCL, and then come to find out like, he just kind of had a sore knee. Oh, man, poor guy. I feel like he’s had three matches, he’s acting like, and a lot of people are acting like he’s God’s gift. And if he wanted to have, I’ve had close to 4,000 matches. And I’ve torn both these for real, like no MCL, partially torn scope, scope, scope, partial ACL. If he wants to stay in the business and do it for real, why doesn’t he talk about wrestling then? Because right now I think he’s getting a lot of help from the best minds in the business and pretending like he’s doing more of it than he is. Because without the help of the people surrounding, I think Logan Paul falls flat on his face.”

On Logan Paul’s first three matches: “I don’t know if anyone’s had their first three matches rehearsed as much as he’s rehearsed his three matches either, especially like working one-on-one with Shawn Michaels. Who in the business can say that they worked for a month on one match with Shawn Michaels before they had that match. It’s no wonder it was a great match. He’s working with one of the best minds, best in-ring technicians and performers in the history of the business individually for a month for one match.”

On changing the name from Johnny Nitro to John Morrison: “Literally, Vince, and I don’t know if he would admit this or not, but he did not like Nitro. I don’t think [he liked it] because it reminded him of WCW. And like it was, it’s always going to be too soon. Like because he asked me to change my name three times. The third time was when I won the ECW title, and I didn’t say no that time because I was like, alright, I’m not gonna fight this anymore.”