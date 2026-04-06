WrestlePro “10th Anniversary Show” results: Vetter’s review of MJF’s surprise appearance, Ricochet vs. Sidney Akeem, Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens, GOA vs. The Ace of Space Academy

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WrestlePro “10th Anniversary Show”

April 4, 2026, in Rahway, New Jersey, at the Rahway Rec Center

Streamed live via YouTube.com

The venue is a gymnasium, and it was really full. There might have been legitimately 800 or more fans in attendance. The lights were low, but the ring was well-lit.

1. Brian Myers vs. TJ Crawford. TJ is a great talent, and I believe these two know each other well. The commentators noted that Myers competed on the very first WrestlePro show, adding that nine wrestlers from that first show are here tonight. (They aren’t all wrestling!) They tied up at the bell. They fought on the floor, and Myers trapped him in the ring curtain, a la Fit Finlay.

Back in the ring, Myers stomped on him and kept him grounded. He hit a hard Irish Whip at 4:00 and had dominated so far. Crawford fired up and hit a series of kicks. He hit a fadeaway stunner for a nearfall at 5:30. Myers hit a Pele Kick and an Impaler DDT for a nearfall. TJ hit a series of kicks, but Myers hit the “Roster Cut” clothesline for the pin. Solid opener.

Brian Myers defeated TJ Crawford at 7:57.

* Backstage, LSG, MSG and GKM discussed their matches later. Colton Charles (think a younger Will Hobbs) charged in and tried to attack MSG, but they were separated.

2. Max St. Giovanni vs. Tony Vincita vs. Nikos Rikos vs. Yoscifer El vs. Steve Gibki vs. Fallah Bahh vs. J-Heru vs. Tommy Invincible in a scramble match. Yoscifer is a demonic barbarian or caveman character. I have likely seen Rikos and Vincita before, but they are fairly generic. Gibki has muscles on his muscles, and he is now just wearing plain trunks — he looks like Frankie Kazarian but with more muscle mass. (The last time I saw him, he was still wearing dark Vampiro-style face paint). Bahh and Gibki are former teammates-turned-enemies.

All eight brawled at the bell. Tommy Invincible, Gibki, and Vincita hit stereo Cena-style falling punches and posed together, then Gibki and Vincita beat up Invincible. Vincita hit a top-rope crossbody block on Gibki for a nearfall at 2:00. Yoscifer hit a double dropkick. Yoscifer and Fallah squared off, and Bahh flattened him! Gibki tried a clothesline, but Bahh didn’t budge. Gibki hit a superkick and a bodyslam for a nearfall at 5:00! “I haven’t seen that since Luger-Yoko!” a commentator said.

Seven guys locked up, all trying to get a suplex, but Yoscifer hit a top-rope splash onto all of them. Invincible hit a Fameasser. Vincitia hit a top-rope missile dropkick. Rikos hit a top-rope missile dropkick to drop Bahh. Gibki hit a clothesline. J-Heru hit a low blow. Invincible hit a stunner on MSG and got the pin! That wrapped up out of nowhere.

Tommy Invincible defeated Max St. Giovanni, Tony Vincita, Nikos Rikos, Yoscifer El, Steve Gibki, Fallah Bahh, and J-Heru in a scramble at 7:42.

3. El Magnífico vs. Justin Corino for the Garden State Title. I’ve noted before that with his long robe and his whole demeanor, Justin is similar to Bobby Roode. The cameras went backstage, and we saw J-Heru attack El Magnifico! Magnifico stumbled to the ring. His mask only covers his face, so his long hair is out, and his overall look is similar to Psychosis. Justin immediately hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. They traded rollups. A commentator said Magnifico previously beat Corino. Justin stomped on Magnifico and kept him grounded. He hit a European Uppercut in the corner, then a suplex for a nearfall at 3:00.

Magnifico hit an enzuigiri, then a top-rope butt splash to the chest for a nearfall. He hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner for a nearfall at 5:00, then a 619 and a frog splash for a nearfall. He hit a stunner and was fired up. He hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall, but Justin got a foot on the ropes at 7:00. Justin hit a uranage on the ring apron, then a Michinoku Driver on a thin mat at ringside! He rolled Magnifico into the ring and got a nearfall, and he switched to a crossface. He cranked back on the head, and Magnifico passed out! New champion! The commentators were shocked!

Justin Corino defeated El Magnifico to win the Garden State Title at 8:09.

* A white Corvette was shown driving on the streets of Rahway. The commentators wondered why we were seeing this.

4. Scotty “2 Hotty” Garland and Keagan Garland vs. “The Revolver’s Chamber” Brandon Downey and Alex Reiman. The crowd always pops to S2H’s music. Keegan is now probably around age 20; I admittedly am just not a fan of his work so far. I think I’ve seen both Downey and Reiman on past WrestlePro shows. Keagan opened against the slender Downey, who has long brown hair past his shoulders. Basic reversals early and Keagan hit a dropkick. Reiman, who is older and a bit heavyset, entered and jawed at Keagan and hit a European Uppercut at 2:00.

Downey and Reiman worked over Keagan. Scotty got a hot tag at 4:00 and hit some jab punches, then clotheslines, on Reiman. Scotty slammed Reiman’s head into the mat and Scotty set up for The Worm at 6:30. Father and son both did the Worm and chop to the shoulder, and Scotty made the cover for the pin. I’m fine with it being that short. The crowd was happy with what they saw. (It feels like the entrance for the Garlands was as long as the match!)

Scotty “2 Hotty” Garland and Keagan Garland defeated “The Revolver’s Chamber” Brandon Downey and Alex Reiman at 7:01.



5. Ava Everett vs. Lady Frost in a No. 1 contender’s match. Ava wore new gear that is New York Knicks-themed. An intense lockup to open; Ava is maybe three or four inches taller. Frost knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. Ava tripped her on the ring apron at 1:30. In the ring, Ava hit a powerbomb. Frost hit a dropkick to the back, and they were both down at 3:30. Frost backed her into a corner and hit a series of punches to the ribs.

Ava hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Frost hit a running clothesline and was fired up. She hit a spin kick in the corner and a fisherman’s suplex, and a spin kick to the head. Ava hit a superkick; Frost hit another kick, and they were both down at 6:30. They got to their feet and traded forearm strikes. Frost set up for an Air Raid Crash but ran her into the turnbuckles. She then hit a top-rope corkscrew moonsault for the pin. Good action.

Lady Frost defeated Ava Everett at 8:21 to become No. 1 contender.

6. “The Now” Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus vs. “Sent2Slaughter” Danny Maff and Shawn Donovan for the ACW Tag Titles AND the WrestlePro Tag Team Titles. This feud from northern New York’s ACW has come to WrestlePro. “The Now” had the ACW belts; S2S had the WrestlePro belts. ROH original Maff looks like he’s lost some weight. All four brawled at the bell. Maff hit a senton for a nearfall. Right on cue, a commentator said Maff is down from 315 pounds and currently weighs 240 pounds. Maff hit a cannonball for a nearfall at 1:30.

Basic brawling as the commentators talked about how this feud has shifted from one territory to another, and they put over ACW and the huge crowds they’ve had in upstate New York. The Now worked over Maff in their corner. Donovan got in and more basic brawling. Dalishus got a nearfall at 7:30 but Maff made the save. The ref got bumped. S2S hit a team clothesline to send Dalishus to the floor. Maff hit a dive through the ropes at 9:00! From the front row, Maff’s daughter swung at Dalishus! Donovan and Collins got in the ring. Hale hit a low-blow mule kick. He wrapped a chain around his fist and punched Donovan in the face, scoring the tainted pin. The crowd was disgusted.

“The Now” Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus defeated “Sent2Slaughter” Danny Maff and Shawn Donovan to retain the ACW Tag Titles AND win the WrestlePro Tag Team Titles at 10:36.

* Intermission was a crisp 12 minutes.

* Backstage, a woman interviewed Ricochet and the Gates of Agony about their matches tonight. They all wore AEW jackets.

7. “Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona vs. “The Ace of Space Academy” GKM and Colton Charles. No Ricochet with them. I wasn’t kidding about comparing Colton to Powerhouse Hobbs — he is a big, strong man, who “passes the airport test.” GKM opened against Kaun; the commentators said this is GKM’s fifth match back after a long absence due to injuries. GKM hit a dropkick for a nearfall. They brawled to the floor at 2:30, and Kaun threw GKM back in.

Toa got in, and the GoA worked over GKM in their corner. Colton tagged in to square off with Liona! Toa tagged out rather than battle the big man. Kaun snapped Colton’s neck across the top rope at 4:00. Colton hit some chops, then some blows to the ribs in the corner. Colton tossed teammate GKM to the floor onto the Gates, but the Gates caught him and threw GKM through the curtain to the backstage! Colton ran to the back to check on GKM! The ref was counting! GKM got back into the ring before a count-out at 6:30, but Bishop immediately got some covers for nearfalls.

The GoA worked over the beat-up GKM in their corner. GKM hit a Frankensteiner on Kaun at 8:30, and they were both down. Toa and Colton tagged in, and they hit stereo clotheslines. “Finally, the Mack trucks collide,” a commentator said. They hit several clotheslines with neither going down. Charles knocked Toa through the ropes to the floor, then he nailed an F5 on Kaun! Colton hit a spear on Liona for a nearfall at 10:30! GKM and Kaun got in and traded forearm strikes and punches, then they traded snap German Suplexes.

GKM hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for a nearfall! GKM hit a Doomsday crossbody block on Kaun for a nearfall at 12:30, but Liona made the save. All four got up and fought. Liona hit a headbutt that dropped GKM, and suddenly, all four were down. Liona dropped Colton back-first on the apron. In the ring, Liona hit a Pounce on GKM. Kaun hit a stunner to pin GKM. That was pretty good! The commentators put over the younger duo for hanging with the AEW stars.

“Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona defeated “The Ace of Space Academy” GKM and Colton Charles at 14:08.

* Max St. Giovanni ran into the ring and attacked Charles from behind with a long pole! He repeatedly cracked the pole across Colton’s back! GKM tried to separate them, and he checked on Colton. Leon St. Giovanni rolled into the ring and stopped his brother from hitting GKM! LSG took the staff from his younger brother. MSG stormed to the back alone.

* Backstage, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster talked through their issues. Bowens has held this belt three times; Caster held it just once, for a mere nine days. Bowens boasted that he’s “a WrestlePro original.”

8. Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens. They took turns playing to the crowd. I didn’t hear a bell, so I started the stopwatch at first contact. Bowens hit a shoulder tackle and celebrated. Standing switches, and Max twisted the left arm. Bowens hit some kicks, but Max threw him shoulder-first into the corner post at 3:00. Max hit a fireman carry and got a nearfall. Bowens hit some chops. Max hit a chop block to the back of the knee and twisted the left leg. Bowens hit an enzuigiri at 5:30.

They got up and traded chops. Max did a ‘crotch chop’ and hit a Billy Gunn-style Fameasser at 7:30, but he missed a top-rope move. Bowens hit some punches. Max hit a powerbomb and moved to a half-crab! Nice. They got up and traded more chops, and Bowens hit a twisting DDT for a nearfall at 10:00. Max nailed the “Mic Drop” (top-rope elbow drop) for a nearfall, but Bowens hooked the arms, rolled Max over, and scored the pin! Good action but not must-see, either.

Anthony Bowens defeated Max Caster at 11:19.

* Max started to head to the back, but Bowens called him back to the ring. Anthony said they have had their differences in the past, but he wanted to call a truce. Bowens said they may never be in the same ring again! (Why is that? Is one of them leaving AEW?) They scissored their fingers and got a nice pop.

9. Ricochet vs. “Soleil” Sidney Akeem. Again, Sidney was “Reggie” in WWE, and he’s had a really good post-WWE run. Ricochet came out first and belittled New Jersey. Sidney ran to the ring and hit his twisting crossbody block. As Soleil, he wears a full-body outfit and mask. He hit running knees to Ricochet’s jaw, then some chops in the corner. They fought to the floor. A commentator said that Ricochet first fought in this building in 2005 — that’s about the first time I saw him live in IWA Mid-South. They got back into the ring at 3:00, and Ricochet hit a series of chops in the corner.

Ricochet hit a knee strike to the spine and kept Soleil grounded. Soleil went for a springboard move, but Ricochet shook the ropes, and Sidney fell to the floor at 4:30. They brawled up onto the entrance ramp, and Ricochet bodyslammed him onto the ramp! Ricochet got back in the ring and ordered the ref to start counting. As Soleil approached the ring, Ricochet dove onto him! In the ring, Ricochet went for a springboard move, but Soleil caught him with a dropkick at 6:00. Soleil hit his step-up mule kick. Ricochet hit an enzuigiri.

Soleil hit a DDT onto the thin mat at ringside. He hit a top-rope crossbody block in the ring for a nearfall at 7:30. Ricochet hit a German Suplex and a clothesline, then a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Soleil hit a gutwrench sideslam for a nearfall at 10:00. Soleil hit a superkick, then a Poison Rana, but Ricochet hit a Dragon Suplex, so Soleil hit a Canadian Destroyer. However, Ricochet somehow collapsed on Soleil for a nearfall! Nice sequence. They got up and traded forearm strikes.

Ricochet hit a Northern Lights Suplex and a brainbuster at 12:30. Soleil hit the Final Act (double handspring-into-a-stunner) for a nearfall. Ricochet dropped him snake-eyes and hit a modified powerbomb for a nearfall! Ricochet hit the Spirit Gun/Hidden Blade to the jaw for the clean pin. That was a really fun match and well worth checking out. A commentator immediately agreed that it was the match of the night.

Ricochet defeated “Soleil” Sidney Akeem at 14:06.

10. CPA vs. Leon St. Giovanni vs. Vargas for the WrestlePro Title. Vargas is the ‘Dominican Destroyer,’ and I always compare his size/body shape to Umaga. I am a big fan of CPA as a comedy undercard act, but not as someone in the top tier of the title picture. Vargas is the largest man in the ring. We got the bell, and CPA and LSG attacked him. LSG hit a plancha to the floor on Vargas. CPA dove through the ropes onto both guys at 2:00. “It’s tax season; he has that extra energy in him,” a commentator said.

In the ring, CPA missed his 1099 (comedy 619). Vargas hit a double clothesline. He hit splashes in opposite corners on each opponent. Vargas hit a series of 10 clotheslines in the corner on LSG. CPA and Vargas traded chops. CPA peeled off one shirt (but of course had another one on underneath). CPA couldn’t lift Vargas for a DVD yet, so he hit a stunner instead, then a second one for a nearfall at 5:00. Leon tried to steal a pin on Vargas, too. Vargas hit stereo chokeslams and got simultaneous nearfalls.

CPA hit the “Numbers Cruncher” (DVD) on Vargas, but Leon immediately hit a running knee on CPA, and they were all down at 6:30. Vargas grabbed CPA’s tie, but of course, it was a clip-on. Vargas hit a powerbomb on CPA for a nearfall. They got up and hit a triple clothesline spot (Vargas charged at both guys), and they were all down at 8:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Vargas and Leon fought on the ropes in the corner. Vargas hit a powerbomb.

CPA hit a frog splash on Vargas, who rolled to the floor. CPA hit a 1099 on Leon, then the Numbers Cruncher for a nearfall, but Vargas put LSG’s foot on the ropes at 10:30! CPA peeled off the second shirt to reveal a third one! He hit a clothesline on Vargas and a shotgun dropkick in the corner on LSG. However, LSG hit a second-rope twisting suplex on CPA for the pin! New champion!

Leon St. Giovanni defeated Vargas and CPA in a three-way to win the WrestlePro Title at 11:36.

* WrestlePro founder Pat Buck came to the ring and congratulated LSG on winning the title. He encouraged the fans to cheer for these guys for that match. The three wrestlers hugged and left, with Buck now alone in the ring. “You all are a part of my family,” Buck told the crowd. He thanked the fans for a decade.

However, we got some familiar music as MJF came out from the back! The crowd went NUTS. I did NOT know he appeared!!! MJF said he needed to shill first and reminded fans that Double or Nothing is May 24. MJF put over Buck. People ask MJF, “Who trained you?” and MJF responds it was Pat Buck. He talked about Buck not getting signed after his OVW run, and Buck made the decision to open WrestlePro. However, he hit a low-blow kick on Pat! The crowd booed. “The fact that you try to take credit for my success makes me want to puke!” MJF shouted at the fallen Buck. MJF challenged Pat to a match! He threw the mic to the mat, turned, and left. Pat got on the mic and challenged him to a match on May 31, here in Rahway!

Final Thoughts: Ricochet vs. Soleil was predictably great action and well worth checking out. They definitely worked well together. Easily the match of the night. I’ll go with that Gates of Agony match for second. Colton Charles is one of those guys to watch, just for his sheer size, power, and charisma. He’s not ‘there’ yet in the ring, but he sure looked good tonight against Toa and Kaun. I’ll narrowly go with the main event over Bowens-Caster. The former tag partners had a good match… but as others have said… there is just something intangible missing with Bowens. I want him to succeed, but he just hasn’t figured out what is missing, and I’m not sure what it is, either.

The MJF surprise was fun, and I somehow hadn’t learned about it before his music hit. Most of the matches felt brisk and to the point and didn’t overstay their welcome. Good to see Lady Frost get a big win. This show had fewer unknown wrestlers than past WrestlePro shows I’ve watched. In the past, there has often been an eight- or ten-man tag with newer guys who just didn’t do much for me.

Neither The Now nor Sent2Slaughter does anything for me, but I certainly applaud Maff, who must be right around age 50, for losing weight. He seems healthier than I can recall. This was a long show at 3 hours, 30 minutes.