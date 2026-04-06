WWE Raw preview: The updated card for the brand’s penultimate show before WrestleMania 42

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk speaks after attacking Roman Reigns on the previous show
-Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi appear
-Seth Rollins opens the show
-Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh
-Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. B-Fab and Michin
-LA Knight vs. Austin Theory
-Penta, Dragon Lee, and Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano, Bravo, and Rayo
Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center. This is listed as an off-week for Roman Reigns, who will return for the brand’s WrestleMania 42 go-home show next Monday in Sacramento, California. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
What another episode is honestly can’t wait for Wrestlemania to be over because the entire build is nothing but promo after promo how many times can we see Roman and Punk cut the same promos every week?? God forbid they have Punk or Roman wresle to break things up how many times can we see Brock and Oba stare each other down start fighting before the fake security guards do another pull apart?? WWE marks have to be insane to pay hundreds or in some cases thousands to watch two people standing in the ring talking to each other all night