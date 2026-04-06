WWE Raw preview: The updated card for the brand’s penultimate show before WrestleMania 42

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk speaks after attacking Roman Reigns on the previous show

-Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi appear

-Seth Rollins opens the show

-Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh

-Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. B-Fab and Michin

-LA Knight vs. Austin Theory

-Penta, Dragon Lee, and Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano, Bravo, and Rayo

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center. This is listed as an off-week for Roman Reigns, who will return for the brand’s WrestleMania 42 go-home show next Monday in Sacramento, California. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).