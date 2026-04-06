AEW Collision rating: How did the Thursday episode perform against TNA Impact?

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 373,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show averaged a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. The previous Collision aired in its usual Saturday time slot and averaged 476,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating. The second hour of Collision ran head-to-head with TNA Impact. One year earlier, the April 5, 2025, AEW Collision on TNT averaged 335,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)