TNA Impact rating: How did the show hold up with AEW Collision competition?

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Thursday Night Impact averaged 200,000 viewers for AMC, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from the previous week’s average of 256,000. Impact finished with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the prior week’s 0.05 rating.

Powell’s POV: The AMC+ and TNA+ streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for TNA Impact. The first hour of Impact ran head-to-head with the second hour of AEW Collision.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)