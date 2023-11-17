WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: The updated card for the Thanksgiving weekend event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held Saturday, November 25 in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena.

-Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn vs. “The Judgment Day” Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh in a WarGames match

-Iyo Sky, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Bayley vs. Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi in a WarGames match

-Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark for the Women’s World Championship

-Gunther vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship

-Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

Powell’s POV: While not official, the men’s WarGames match is expected to become a five-on-five match. There will be a match on Raw to determine which team has the WarGames match advantage in the men’s match, while another match will be held on Friday’s Smackdown to determine the women’s match advantage. My live review will be available as the show streams on Peacock. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review of WWE Survivor Series WarGames for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).