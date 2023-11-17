Former WrestleMania headliner debuts at the ROH television taping (spoiler)

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following story contains a spoiler from the Ring of Honor television taping for a match that was taped for the weekly ROH on HonorClub series.

Former UFC and WWE star Ronda Rousey made a surprise debut at the Ring of Honor television taping on Friday in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum. Rousey teamed with Marina Shafir to defeat ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Billie Starkz.

Powell’s POV: I’m not sold on the call to have Rousey debut on the ROH taping rather than on AEW television. That said, ROH has the Final Battle event coming up on December 15 in Garland, Texas, and the Tony Khan owned promotion clearly needed an attention grabbing boost. Assuming Rousey’s debut match airs on HonorClub next week, Khan will learn exactly what impact her presence has on subscriptions to the streaming service. It’s worth noting that Rousey and Shafir also faced Athena and Starkz on the Wrestling Revolver show that was held in Los Angeles on Thursday (Chris Vetter’s review of that show is available via the main page).