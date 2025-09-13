AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Priest and Tommy Billington

-Mark Briscoe reveals the stipulation for his match with MJF at All Out

-MJF appears

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Oko in an AEW United Championship tournament match

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Anthony Bowens in an AEW United Championship tournament match

-Jamie Hayter, Tay Melo, Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue in a 10-woman tag match for $500,000

Powell’s POV: The winners of the Okada and Oku, and Takeshita vs. Bowens, and the Dynamite match featuring The Beast Mortos vs. Mascara Dorada will all meet in a three-way for the AEW Unified Championship at All Out. Collision was taped on Thursday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on Saturday on TNT and HBO Max and will air coast-to-coast at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). However, I will be filling in for Will again this week.