AEW announces partnership with The Feldman Agency and Tourbo Entertainment

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce its partnership with The Feldman Agency and Tourbo Entertainment.

Toronto, ON (March 22, 2023) — All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the professional wrestling promotion taking the world by storm, today announced an exclusive partnership with The Feldman Agency and Tourbo Entertainment, Canada’s leading live entertainment companies. The partnership will bring AEW’s new live event series, “AEW House Rules,” to local venues across North America and provide fans with a spectacular and engaging environment. In addition, The Feldman Agency and Tourbo will also provide support to explore multi-faceted brand partnerships.

“AEW House Rules” is a new, non-televised live event series that will showcase exhilarating matchups featuring AEW stars. The series kicked off this past Saturday, March 18 in Troy, Ohio, at the Hobart Arena and featured Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Dr. Britt Baker, Darby Allin,

Orange Cassidy, and many more. “AEW House Rules” makes its Canadian debut on Saturday, July 15 at the Scotiabank Saddledome during the legendary “Calgary Stampede” in Calgary, AB. Further show dates will be announced soon.

Each “AEW House Rules” event offers an even more immersive experience for fans, including customized merchandise, unique ways to engage with featured talent and in-show interactions different from what is featured on televised AEW programming.

“As we expand into the Canadian market, we will leverage The Feldman Agency and Tourbo’s relationships and expertise to bring our fans an incredible live-event experience,” said Rafael Morffi, AEW’s VP of Live Events. “We’re continuously looking for ways to engage with our fans in

new and memorable ways. Our ‘AEW House Rules’ series is just the beginning.”

“AEW quickly identified The Feldman Agency and Tourbo as the perfect partner to enhance our efforts in the Canadian market,” said Jeff Jarrett, AEW’s Director of Business Development. “We look forward to a strong partnership as we expand throughout Canada.”

“We are excited about the partnership with AEW and the new opportunities we will be able to produce with this collaboration,” said Joel Baskin, Vice-President of The Feldman Agency & Tourbo Entertainment. “Since its inception, and in a very short amount of time, AEW has seen remarkable growth, providing high-quality fan experiences in the world of professional wrestling. We are thrilled to have the privilege to work with Tony Khan, Jeff Jarrett, Rafael Morffi

and the rest of the AEW team.”

For more information on “AEW House Rules” events and ticket sales, please visit www.aewtix.com.

Powell’s POV: This has to be considered good news for fans who are hoping to see more AEW live events in Canada.