NXT TV viewership for the final episode of 2020

January 4, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 586,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 698,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 58th with a .12 in the 18-49 demographic. AEW Dynamite won the night with 977,000 viewers on TNT for the Jon Huber celebration of life episode and finished fourth in the 18-49 demographic with a .40 in the cable ratings. The ratings were delayed due to the holidays.

