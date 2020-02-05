WWE touts the return of Total Bellas, trailer included

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to tout the return of Total Bellas on Thursday, April 9 on E! network.

· “Total Bellas” premieres on Thursday, April 9 at 10pm ET/PT on E!

· Season five features: Brie Bella®, Nikki Bella®, Daniel Bryan® and Artem Chigventsev

· “Total Bellas” season trailer: https://youtu.be/i7Tpby1tIyc

· Nikki and Brie finally act on an ever growing need to reconnect with their father while working on their memoir. While they want to learn more about him, his family and their Mexican American roots, the sisters worry about how it will affect their mother.

· When Artem is surprised and confused to find out he won’t be returning to “Dancing with the Stars,” Nikki helps him explore new career goals.

· After nearly six years of matrimony, Brie and Bryan are working hard to find compromise in their relationship as they nurture their daughter Birdie, their careers, and find out they’re expecting their second child.

· Despite the relatable, real life challenges in their lives, Nikki and Artem’s love only grows stronger. Artem proposes during a romantic getaway to Paris, and soon after the couple experiences another life changing moment when Nikki finds out she’s pregnant.

· While the sisters are excited to embark on their childbearing journey together, Brie is initially shocked to realize they are pregnant at the same time.

· Nikki and Brie serve as Executive Producers. Gil Goldschein, Russell Jay and Farnaz Farjam Chazan serve as Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray Productions and Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser serve as Executive Producers for WWE.

Powell’s POV: Artem’s not returning to Dancing With The Stars?!? But who will date judges and contestants?



