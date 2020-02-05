AEW Dynamite preview: Three matches advertised, ten lashes for Cody

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, The Butcher, and The Blade in an eight-man tag match.

-Jon Moxley vs. Ortiz.

-Britt Baker vs. Yuka Sakazaki.

Powell’s POV:. Cody will take ten lashes to complete one of the three stipulations he agreed to in order to get MJF in a match at AEW Revolution. The other stips are that Cody is not allowed to touch MJF until the pay-per-view, and he must face Wardlow in a cage match. AEW Dynamite will be held in Huntsville, Alabama at Von Braun Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review each week.



