NXT TV preview: Charlotte Flair appearing, new NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair meet ahead of NXT Takeover: Portland

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT television show that will be held tonight in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Charlotte Flair will respond to Rhea Ripley’s challenge to an NXT Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania.

-Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair meet face to face ahead of their match at NXT Takeover: Portland.

-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin appearing.

Powell's POV: The official preview also notes that Undisputed Era has vowed to get their hands on Tommaso Ciampa, and questions how Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne will follow up their Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic win. There are no matches advertised as of this update.



