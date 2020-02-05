MLW and AAA running a co-promoted event in Mexico

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release today to announce that it will co-promote an event with AAA in Mexico on March 13.

MEXICO — Major League Wrestling and AAA Lucha Libre’s collaboration continues on March 13 with a historic co-promoted card in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

The MLW x AAA event will emanate from the historic Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez.

Information on the card and on-sale date for tickets will be revealed soon.

The card will feature top ranked MLW wrestlers and represents the first-time MLW has united with AAA to present a co-promoted event.

This collaboration between the two organizations continues Major League Wrestling’s strategic alliances with international federations to create a unified global system to help introduce the sport to new markets, exchange talent, collaborate on content and develop opportunities for fans, athletes and the sport.

It is MLW’s mission that these efforts present dream matches, easily accessible high quality content and advancements in the sport.

Powell’s POV: MLW previously ran an event with The Crash in Mexico. While the crowd was impressive, it didn’t make for the best atmosphere for MLW because the fans seemed unfamiliar with a lot of their talent. The same issue has come into play with Impact Wrestling and their tapings in Mexico. That said, I guess you have to start somewhere when it comes to introducing talent to a new audience. We’ll pass along additional information on the card and ticket details once it’s available.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on signing with ICM Partners, the television and streaming landscape for pro wrestling in 2020, the MLW women's division, working with Edge in WWE, not running a show during WrestleMania weekend, partnering with AAA, and much more

