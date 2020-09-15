WWE wrestler to appear in “The Mandalorian” season two

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Sasha Banks is included in the trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian. The Star Wars franchise series will return October 30 on Disney Plus.

Powell’s POV: The first season was excellent and I am counting down the days to season two. Congratulations to Banks for landing a role that makes all of us Star Wars nerds very envious.