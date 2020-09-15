WWE wrestler to appear in “The Mandalorian” season two

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE star Sasha Banks is included in the trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian. The Star Wars franchise series will return October 30 on Disney Plus.
Powell’s POV: The first season was excellent and I am counting down the days to season two. Congratulations to Banks for landing a role that makes all of us Star Wars nerds very envious.
This is the way! https://t.co/7krT8kAZZS
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 15, 2020
