WWE Speed – Dragon Lee vs. Ivar for the WWE Speed Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Dragon Lee vs. Ivar for the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Lee won the match to retain the WWE Speed Championship. Next week’s show kicks off the latest four-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Candice LeRae. Wednesday’s match will feature Sol Ruca vs. Kantana Chance, and the winner of that match will meet the winner of Michin vs. Shayna Bazler for a shot the title. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes.