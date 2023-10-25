WWE in Munich, Germany (10/25) results: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight for the World Heavyweight Championship, Gunther vs. Bronson Reed for the Intercontinental Championship

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Live Event

October 25, 2023 in Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle in Olympiapark

Results courtesy of David Parke of Wrestling-infos.de

1. Sami Zayn beat Dominik Mysterio via disqualification in an NXT North American Championship match. Dom was disqualified when JD McDonagh interfered. Jey Uso ran off the heels. Zayn and Uso got them back in the ring for the next match.

2. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso beat Dominik Mysterio and JD

McDonagh. Zayn helluva kicked McDonagh and then Uso speared and pinned Dom.

A video hyped Gunther vs. Bronson Reed for later.

3. Rhea Ripley (w/Dominik Mysterio) beat Raquel Rodriguez to retain the Women’s World Championship. Ripley won via pinfall after hitting the Riptide.

4. Gunther defeated Bronson Reed to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Gunther powerbombed and pinned Reed.

5. Cody Rhodes beat The Miz. Before the match, The Miz tried to speak in German and said he has “big balls”. Cody won via pinfall after hitting CrossRhodes. Afterward, Cody spoke to the crowd and hyped up the Bash in Berlin PLE as well.

6. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci defeated “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis (w/Maxxine Dupri). Before the match, Gable said he loves competing in “Olympiahalle”, since he was able to perform for the “greatest country in the world” the USA, at Olympia. Kaiser pinned Gable after hitting The Imperial Bomb. Afterward, Kaiser said is happy to represent Germany in WWE. He did not even dream about that ten years ago. He also spoke about the German PLE.

7. Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Balor pinned Kingston after Priest hit him with the Money in the Banks briefcase.

8. Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. A kendo stick and a chair were used as weapons. Rollins put Nakamura through a table and hit the Stomp shortly thereafter to get the pin.