WWE announces “Road to Clash in Paris” tour

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce the “Road to Clash in Paris” tour.

March 19, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced the Road to Clash in Paris tour across the U.K., Ireland & France this August that will see WWE Superstars visit Dublin, Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff and Lyon ahead of Clash in Paris®.

This marks the first time in 12 years that WWE will broadcast an event from Birmingham and the first-ever televised SmackDown to emanate from Dublin.

Clash in Paris at the Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, August 31, will be the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in the French capital.

To register for pre-sale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-road-to-clash-in-paris.

Friday, August 22 Dublin, Ireland Friday Night SmackDown 3Arena Saturday, August 23 Liverpool, U.K. Road To Clash in Paris Tour M&S Bank Arena Sunday, August 24 Newcastle, U.K. Road To Clash in Paris Tour Utilita Arena Monday, August 25 Birmingham, U.K. Monday Night Raw bp pulse Live Tuesday, August 26 Manchester, U.K. Road To Clash in Paris Tour AO Arena Wednesday, August 27 Leeds, U.K. Road To Clash in Paris Tour First Direct Arena Thursday, August 28 Cardiff, U.K. Road To Clash in Paris Tour Utilita Arena Friday, August 29 Lyon, France Friday Night SmackDown LDLC Arena Sunday, August 31 Paris, France Clash in Paris Paris La Défense Arena Monday, September 1 Paris, France Monday Night Raw Paris La Défense Arena

Fans in attendance will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, “Main Event” Jey Uso, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, and many more*.

Additionally, Priority Pass packages will soon be available from On Location, giving fans the opportunity to be ringside for every exhilarating moment. These packages include premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure early access before the general public. To learn more about Priority Passes or to place a deposit, visit https://onlocationexp.com/roadtoclash.

Further event updates including ticket on sale dates and broadcast details will be available soon.

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports on all WWE live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com.