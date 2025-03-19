NXT TV preview: Three title matches set for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fallon Henley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Lexis King vs. Je’Von Evans for the NXT Heritage Cup

Powell’s POV: Vaquer vs. Parker will open the show, and Vaquer vs. Henley will be the main event. NXT will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).