AEW Dynamite, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW TV poll result and grades, Scott Casey, Jimmy Korderas, Taichi, Matt Sydal, Jimmy Havoc, AJ Lee, Rick McGraw, Cousin Junior

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Omaha, Nebraska at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The show features Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland in a street fight for the AEW World Championship. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for our weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Omaha. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 35 percent of our voters. C finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave Dynamite a C grade for the Revolution fallout show.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Scott Casey is 78.

-Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas is 63.

-Taichi (Taichiro Maki) is 44.

-Matt Sydal (Matt Korklan) is 42.

-Jimmy Havoc (James Mcahren) is 41.

-AJ Lee (April Jeanette Mendez-Brooks) is 38.

-The late Rick McGraw was born on March 19, 1955. He died of a heart attack at age 30 on November 1, 1985.

-The late Cousin Junior (Lanny Kean Jr.) was born on March 19, 1960. He died of a heart attack at age 48 on January 13, 2009. He also worked as Moondog Cujo.