AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash and NXT TV poll results

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The January 13 AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash night two produced an B grade from 44 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 29 percent of the vote.

-The January 13 NXT television show scored an B grade from 47 percent of our poll voters. A finished second with 33 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Both shows were enjoyable. I give a slight edge to Dynamite with a B+ over NXT’s B grade. The deciding factor ended up being the main event segments with the TNT Championship match between Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage feeling much bigger than Adam Cole and Roderick Strong vs. Breezango in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.