MLW adds a singles match to Wednesday’s Fusion lineup

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce a new match for Wednesday’s edition of MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver in a Grudge Match for this Wednesday, January 20 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Originally signed for Kings of Colosseum, Jordan Oliver will finally have his shot at justice when he faces CONTRA’s schemer Simon Gotch in a grudge match on this week’s FUSION.

Gotch suspiciously missed his match at Kings of Colosseum. While everyone thought Gotch was MIA, it was all part of a devious plan to maximize damage to his adversary. Later that night, with Injustice’s guard now, Gotch, along with his fellow CONTRA soldiers would unleash an attack on Oliver and Myron Reed.

Left beaten and requiring medical treatment, Oliver and Reed are now more determined than ever to get justice.

For 10 months Jordan Oliver and Myron Reed have wanted to get CONTRA in the ring or on the street. On May 9th, CONTRA Unit attacked MLW during the Super Series. During the chaos, CONTRA took out a member Injustice.

Since then, Reed and Oliver have been calling out various members of CONTRA, with Jordan Oliver targeting Gotch. This led to an altercation in September on Pulp FUSION where Jordan Oliver was jumped from behind and choked out by Gotch.

Now the stage is set Gotch/Oliver in a grudge match. Will CONTRA play a role in this fight? Will Jordan Oliver get some justice?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.

Also scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Jacob Fatu vs. ACH | World Heavyweight Championship

•The debut of CONTRA’s Daivari

•Tom Lawlor goes on record on ACH attack

•Alicia Atout exclusive interview with Salina de la Renta

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.