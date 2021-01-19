ODB says she’s returning to Impact Wrestling, lists the Knockouts she looks forward to facing

CategoriesImpact News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

The Chris Van Vliet Show with guest ODB

ODB confirms she is returning to Impact Wrestling: “I am actually getting back in the ring. So Impact obviously called me and that’s the cool thing about stuff, I’ve never burnt a bridge in wrestling. Yeah, we all have our bad moments and stuff and whatever you want to when you want to tell everyone to go F themselves. Impact was awesome, TNA was my home and they buzzed me and every time I’m like ‘Oh gosh. Oh boy, here we go’. But they were like ‘Hey, do you want to come back and see what happens? And possibly bring the food truck?’ So that’s my ultimate goal, to actually drive my ODB’s Meat and Greet into a stadium and kick some ass.”

The matchups she is looking forward to in the Knockouts Division: “I see that Jazz is there. No one’s ever seen me and Jazz go at it on TV. And Jordynne Grace is another good one and Taya (Valkyrie). I love how the Knockouts are still going as the Knockouts, you know what I mean? They’re all so different and they’re keeping it good. I just love all those girls. They’re a lot younger than me but that will be fun.”