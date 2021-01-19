WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The updated list of Rumble match entrants

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Sunday, January 31 in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, 21 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, 21 TBA).

-Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship.

Powell’s POV: WWE added Baszler (again) and Bliss to the women’s Rumble match during Raw. Royce and Hardy were added to the Rumble matches on Monday afternoon.