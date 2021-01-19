Impact Wrestling TV preview: The fallout from the Hard To Kill pay-per-view

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Kimber Lee and Susan vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz.

-Eric Young vs. Rhino.

-Matt Striker and D-Lo Brown make their debut as the show’s broadcast team.

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The "Impact In 60" nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and features a look back at Knockouts Tag Title matches