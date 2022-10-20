Baron Black on his AEW status, whether he’s open to working for WWE, NJPW, or Impact Wrestling

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights MISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

PWMania interview with guest Baron Black

Host: Lewis Carlan

Interview available at PWMania.com

On his AEW status: “Oh, my status is still the same. It hasn’t changed. People always come asking, when I’m gonna see you back on Dark. Hey, man, just relax. You know what I mean? Everybody has to take care of certain things that go around in their lives and stuff like that. But yeah, it’s still the same. I mean, I’ve been I’ve been working with them for over two years now. I’m one of the last remaining few from the pandemic era. We just had to film at six o’clock in morning. I don’t perceive me going anywhere. So you’ll definitely see me again. That’s the status right now, it’s all good.”

If he’s open to other opportunities such as WWE and NJPW: “Yeah, I mean, why not? New Japan is a legendary company, who wouldn’t want to wrestle for New Japan. You’ve seen a lot of people, even from AEW, work New Japan. You know what I’m saying? So, as far as WWE, I think we all have grown up with WWE, we know about that place and if they had any interest, of course, I would be a fool not to engage in that. I mean, it’s obviously something I grew up on the Attitude Era in WCW and WWE. So yeah, of course. But I will say this, I would definitely listen, that’s for sure. I would definitely answer the phone. Oh, definitely. Definitely something that I would definitely like to do. But I have unfinished business at All Elite Wrestling. I can’t stop with just one win you know what I’m saying?”

If Impact Wrestling is a destination on his radar: “Like I was saying, I’m never a guy that starts a task and then just steps away. When I’m almost at the end, I have to complete this. I have to complete this, that’s the main thing that’s really on my mind right now. I want the opportunity to complete this run I have in AEW. With Impact, I’ll never forget when I first discovered Impact it was discovering stars like AJ Styles and legendary Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, my personal favorite Jay Lethal. So, of course suddenly there’s so much rich history there in Impact, so it’s definitely something that I would not say no to actually doing. But I am very keen on finishing this path.”

Other topics include Black opening up about not having an AEW contract, feeling he has earned a push in AEW, becoming the first-ever Battle Slam ICON World Champion, and more.