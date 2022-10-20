ODB on Triple H’s advice to her after saying he wished she was around during the DX days, working with Vince Russo, her book, her food truck business

CategoriesImpact News Interview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with ODB

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

On her new book: “I wrote this actually during the shit show we all had in 2020. And I always wanted to write a book and I was never really scared to write it. I just wanted to really just start from the beginning of my life and my story, and obviously through wrestling and then through what I’m doing now. And so I reached out to Mick Foley, you know, obviously a number one seller, and he actually came to the food truck. I was in St. Augustine, Florida. And I just asked him, I was like, how do I get started on writing a book? And he reached out to one of his publishers, Kenny Casanova, and he’s like, ‘You do me a favor. Can you help Jess/ODB out and writing her story?’ And Kenny said, ‘Hell yeah, let’s go’. So I worked with Kenny, and it was fun. It took about, it took about a year and a half or so to get it all finished up. I’m happy with it. It was really fun to actually look back and talk about stuff, and then I kind of forgot half the shit I did.”

On her food truck: “I left TNA officially, like my last contract was 2014 and I was, uh, just, uh, doing barbecue sauce. So I worked with a company and we made, uh, my own barbecue sauce and hot sauce, and then I traveled the country in my Airstream. I did, like, bike rallies, Sturgis, Daytona Beach, you know, I did all these big festivals. And then I was doing that for a couple years and then 2017 is when I started the food truck business. And it was just kinda like one of those things where it’s like I just dived right in and I figured it out. It took me a while, but I did it.”

On working with Vince Russo: “I felt comfortable with him. Like he was very approachable. Some people, you know, office people where it’s like you walk by them and well, they quick put their phone up and then their phone rings when it’s up to their ear. I’m like, good one. But he was cool. Like I just felt comfortable, like I could say, Hey Vince, I have an idea. And I’d actually write it up and I would present it to him. He’s like, Oh, that’s very cool, thank you. Oh, and then I believe him and Al Snow like were buddies, so that also helped. But, yeah, me and Vince, I don’t even remember the first time I actually met him, but we always clicked and then we’d always cut jokes with each other and stuff. So yeah, we had a good relationship and we still have a good one too. We always reach out to each other.”

Triple H’s advice to her: “He watched me perform, and I was so nervous to like go up and talk to him. So I go up and talk to him, introduce myself, and he’s like, ‘I, I love the character.’ He’s like, ‘It’s very’, He’s like, ‘Damn, too bad you weren’t in the DX days’. , you know? And he’s like, ‘I love it’. But unfortunately, The top guys are not like, and obviously Vince did not like myself or my character and he was like, ‘Take that opportunity you have for TNA. Like I think that’d be very good for your career’. So thanks Triple H. He could have said, ‘Oh no, stay here kid, see what works.’ But, nope, he said, go do it.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, OVW, Jim Cornette, Al Snow, TNA, Jeff Jarrett, Vince Russo, Dutch Mantell, Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, her Meat and Greet food truck, her new book, and more.