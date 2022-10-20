Tristen Nash, son of Kevin Nash, dead at age 26

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tristen Nash died at age 26. He was the only son of pro wrestling legend Kevin Nash. The cause of death has not been disclosed. The following statement regarding Tristen’s death was given to Fightful.com:

“On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”

Powell’s POV: While it’s been said many times before, no parent should have to bury their child. My heartfelt condolences go out to the Nash family and Tristen’s friends for this tragic loss.