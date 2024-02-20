Kevin Nash on why he had to decline Sting’s invitation to appear at his retirement match at AEW Revolution

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kevin Nash revealed that Sting invited him to attend his retirement match at the March 3 AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Nash stated on his “Kliq This” podcast that he asked WWE for permission and was told no. Check out the podcast below or via YouTube.com

Powell’s POV: I believe Nash is under a WWE legends deal. It’s a shame that the friction between the companies has reached a point where something like this was not approved. I’m not surprised though, given some of the online shots that Tony Khan has taken at WWE over the years, which is not to suggest that WWE has been innocent in all of this.