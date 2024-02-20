Paul Roma claims his former WWE/WWF co-workers were propositioned by male executives

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

Former WWE wrestler Paul Roma appeared on Ashleigh Banfield’s show on NewsNation on Monday and said his former WWF co-workers were propositioned by male executives. “They were asked to do things, sexual things with other men that they did not want to do,” Roma said. “My former partner being one of them. I was actually in a cab ride in Washington, and we were coming back and the gentleman next to me kept saying ‘It’s not worth it, It’s not worth the Benjamins, it’s not worth the Benjamins’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And he’s like, ‘It’s just not worth it.’

“We got back to the hotel. The next day we were filming for our second TV taping and he was gone. He jumped on a flight and went back home and never showed up again to wrestle and he had an unfortunate accident and hit his head and passed away while he was asleep. He had a bleed on the brain.”

Roma said his Young Stallions tag team partner Jim Powers was among the wrestlers who were propositioned. “My former partner, one of my former partners when I was part of The Young Stallions, he was propositioned,” said Roma. “He said he went to one of the agents and told them what had happened and I said, ‘Why would you do that? You just ratted on both of us.’ So, he kind of threw us both under the bus when we were just starting out.” Watch the full video below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Roma has made similar claims in shoot interviews over the years. In fact, he also claimed in an online interview without offering any specifics that Alex Wright was pushed in WCW “rumor had it that they wanted to get in the kid’s pants.” Roma was also asked about former WWF wrestler Mario Mancini’s previous claim on the show in which he stated that there an incident that has not come out is even worse than the claims made in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Roma said he knows the story, yet assumed that the person involved in the story may not want to go public with the story. H/T to F4Wonline.com for the transcription of Roma’s quotes.