AEW Dark preview: Fourteen matches set for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.
-Big Swole vs. Alex Gracia.
-Sammy Guevara vs. El Australiano.
-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow.
-“Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin vs. AJ Kirsch and KC Navarro.
-“The Lucha Bros” Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. “Chaos Project” Serpentico and Luther.
-Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Tesha Price and Katalina Perez.
-Shawn Dean and Fuego Del Sol vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.
-Marti Daniels vs. Shanna.
-Brandon Cutler vs. Luchasaurus.
-Jon Cruz and Danny Limelight vs. Santana and Ortiz.
-Nick Comoroto vs. Scorpio Sky.
-Zack Clayton vs. Sonny Kiss.
-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Mike Verna and Baron Black.
-Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn vs. Ryzin, Adam Priest, and Vary Morales.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.
