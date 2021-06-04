Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Sami Callihan vs. Moose, Josh Alexander vs. TJP in a 60-minute Iron Man match for the X Division Championship, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering for the Knockouts Tag Titles, Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something in a tables match, Satoshi Kojima vs. Deaner

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Josh Alexander vs. TJP in a 60-minute Iron Man match for the X Division Championship: A very well worked Iron Man match. Both wrestlers did a terrific job and I enjoyed the added touch of having the other wrestlers come out of the locker room to watch the match. Likewise, it was a good move by the company to start the match on the Before The Impact pre-show, as I assume it will lead to that show’s best viewership numbers. The pin in the closing seconds by TJP to even up the fall count was great. The overtime period was fast paced and suspenseful while it lasted, and both wrestlers should be extremely proud of their work in this match.

Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something in a tables match: They had the tough task of following the Iron Man match and they pulled it off. It’s great to see Raju being booked as more of a serious act. He’s a strong comedic performer, but I believe there’s more money in him when he’s presented as a credible wrestler. Meanwhile, this felt like a big win for Something that helped undo some of the damage done with his recent television losing streak.

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering for the Knockouts Tag Titles: Another quality match that concluded with the heel champions going over clean. The finish gave the champions a boost and continued the build to the Grace and Ellering split. The backstage segment that followed with Scott D’Amore revealing Kimber Lee and Susan as the next challengers didn’t do much for me given that it will be another heel vs. heel match, but perhaps they can have some fun with the dynamic involving the oddball Susan character.

Satoshi Kojima vs. Deaner: A solid match. It was a good move to align Eddie Edwards with Kojima. Fans who are familiar with Kojima are surely happy to see him in Impact, but there’s big audience out there that doesn’t keep close tabs on Japanese wrestling, so pairing the legend with one of the brand’s top babyfaces is a logical way to help get Kojima over with unfamiliar viewers.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Moose vs. Sami Callihan: The match was well worked. I’m just not sure why Impact is having two heels feud with one another and now apparently both heels challenge fellow heel Kenny Omega at the Against All Odds show. I don’t mind the occasional heel vs. heel match, but in this case it feels like the company should be lining up babyface challengers who hope to take the Impact World Championship away from Omega to bring it back to Impact Wrestling. I really wish there were going to be fans in the building for that Triple Threat, as it would be fascinating to see how they would react to this match.