ROH Notes: Matches set for two ROH Wrestling television shows, new ROH Women’s World Title Tournament entrant, Monday’s ROHStrong podcast guests

June 4, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show includes Silas Young vs. Josh Woods in a Pure Rules match, and Rey Horus vs. Flamita in a Survival of the Fittest first-round match.

-Next week’s ROH Wrestling television show will include a Survival of the Fittest first-round match between Dak Draper and Eli Isom, and Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Dragon Lee and Kenny King in a Pure Rules match for the ROH Tag Titles.

-Allysin Kay will compete in the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament this summer.

-O’Shay Edwards is now a full fledged member of Shane Taylor promotions.

-Danhausen and comedian Matt McCarthy will be Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes more notes on the Survival of the Fittest tournament, upcoming ROH Week By Week online show matches, Fred Yehi and Dragon Lee getting future title matches, issues between Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe, tickets for ROH Best in the World, and more.

