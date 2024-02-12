Dreamwave Wrestling “Run This Town” results (2/10): Vetter’s review of El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Gringo Loco vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the Dreamwave Alternative Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Dreamwave Pro Wrestling “Run This Town”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

February 10, 2024 in La Salle, Illinois at the KOC Hall

This promotion is hot and this venue sold out quickly after tickets went on sale, with perhaps 400 in attendance. Joe Dombrowksi and Kyle Fields provided commentary; this is Joe’s Dreamwave debut. La Salle is about a 65-minute drive west of Chicago; Freelance Wrestling had a show Friday and a few wrestlers are here too.

* Earlier in the week, Mike Bennett was pulled from the show to go to AEW. This is increasingly becoming an issue. At this point, if I were an indy promoter, I would be hesitant to book someone under AEW contract for a Saturday show, as clearly, AEW TV is the priority for the talent (and understandably so.)

1. “Wasted Youth” Marcus Mathers and Dyln McKay defeated Davey Bang and August Matthews at 11:07. Bang and Matthews both wrestled Friday in Dreamwave, while Marcus wrestled in New Jersey in the J-Cup. Bang and Dyln opened. The sound is a bit ‘off’ as a minute in we can’t hear the crowd, just the commentators. Dombrowski reiterated that Mathers is just 20 years old. Bang hit an axe kick on McKay at 2:30. McKay hit a tornado DDT on Bang, then a twisting suplex into the corner at 4:30. Mathers hit a crossbody block, then a flip dive to the floor. McKay hit a Lionsault. Bang hit his moonsault to the floor at 6:30 as August dove through the ropes.

Bang and Matthews hit a team doublestomp to Marcus’ back. Matthews hit a Northern Lights Suplex off the ropes. Bang hit the Spears Tower on Matthews, but Dyln made the save. The sound from the crowd suddenly kicked in at 9:00; glad they figured it out. Dyln and Bang traded mid-ring forearm strikes. Bang and Dyln traded fast reversals. B&M hit team superkicks. Bang went for another Spears Tower but Dyn caught him with a kneestrike. Dyln hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly. Dyln hit Meltzer Driver, and Mathers hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Bang for the pin. That was a blast. Too bad it was marred by some sound issues; that should have been checked out before they went live. A bit surprising that the Chicago guys lost.

2. J-Rod defeated Sawyer Wreck at 6:30. J-Rod is tall and athletic and looks like an athletic trainer. These two women are both in the 6’1″ range; I’m so used to seeing Sawyer taller than even the men she’s in the ring with. Sawyer immediately hit a hard forearm strike. J-Rod hit a bulldog. Dombrowski talked about Dreamwave’s all women’s “Uprising” events. They brawled to the floor at 2:00. In the ring, J-Rod hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 4:00. Sawyer hit a series of headbutts. J-Rod hit a spear. Sawyer hit a top-rope superplex for a nearfall at 6:00. J-Rod hit a second spear for the pin!

3. Stephen Wolf defeated Alex Shelley at 11:02. Wolf comes from Texas and he’s a top relatively-unknown talent; he has short, curly hair that is blond on top. Standing switches and good reversals. Shelley dropped him with a shoulder tackle at 1:30. Wolf hit a dropkick that sent Shelley to the floor. Shelley hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes; he pulled Wolf to the floor and shoved him head-first into the ring post, and Shelley hit some loud chops in front of the fans. They got in the ring with Shelley in charge. However, Wolf got his knees up to block a splash at 5:00. Wolf hit a swinging dropkick in the corner. Shelley hit a basement dropkick on the left knee.

Shelley immediately began targeting the damaged leg and hit another Dragonscrew Legwhip. He applied a Figure Four Leglock in the center of the ring. Shelley applied a strait-jacket sleeper at 8:00. He applied the Border City Stretch, but Wolf reached the ropes. Wolf fired up and hit a series fo forearm strikes, then an enzuigiri. Shelley hit a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle at 10:30, then a superkick and a Shellshock for a believable nearfall. Shelley immediately re-applied the Border City Stretch, but Wolf was able to roll Shelley over and get the fluke pin! A very good match and that will be hard to beat on this show.

4. Bobby Orlando and “The Hype” Hunter Holdcraft and 12-Gauge defeated “Those Damn Coyotes” Brooks Berna, Damian Deschain, and Connor Hopkins at 11:18. Orlando was brought in to replace Mike Bennett. The Hype are young and energetic and are the tag champs. The Coyotes beat up Orlando on the floor, then kept him in their corner for several minutes. Hunter, who wears a Kurt Angle-style singlet, got the hot tag at 5:30. 12-Gauge hit a 619. Hunter hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Orlando hit a top-rope crossbody block on all three heels at 7:30. The heels hit a team slam on Orlando for a believable nearfall, but The Hype made the save.

The babyfaces hit a triple suplex on the heel, with Orlando holding his stupid stuffed goat. I just have not warmed up to his dorky brand of humor. 12-Gauge hit a Falcon Arrow at 10:00. Holdcraft hit a gut-wrench suplex. Orlando hit a stunner. Connor threatened to destroy the stuffed goat (turning him babyface in my eyes), so Bobby dove onto Connor and those two brawled to the back. In the ring, 12-Gauge hti a stomp on a head, and Hunter hit a German Suplex for the pin.

* Holdcraft and 12-Gauge got on the mic and accepted a challenge from Wasted Youth for a tag team title match. 12-Gauge said it would be a TLC match!

5. J Fowler (w/Zeke Zshe) defeated Vic Capri (w/Shelley Benson) at 5:22. Fowler always reminds me of Pac in his look, and he’s really talented. Capri is the aging veteran I always compare to Davey Richards for his wide muscular body. Capri hit a plancha to the floor and they brawled at ringside in the first minute. In the ring, Fowler took charge and he barked at the crowd. He hit a Jackhammer for a nearfall at 2:00. Capri hit a German Suplex and an Exploder Suplex. Fowler hit an Angle Slam for a nearfall. Capri hit a Dragon Suplex for a nearfall. Zeke jumped on the ring apron to distract the referee. Moments later, Zeke threw powder in Capri’s eyes! Fowler hit a running knee on the blinded Capri for the cheap pin. Good while it lasted.

6. Zayda Steel (w/Bliz) defeated Rebecca J. Scott at 11:44. Zayda wore her purple/pink, while Scott is in blue/black. They are of similar height with identical long blonde hair. Of course, Zayda is getting a lot of TV time in MLW right now. Scott attacked her on the floor. Steel whipped her into the guardrail. In the ring, Zayda tied Rebecca in the Tree of Woe and repeatedly kicked her in her exposed stomach for a nearfall. Zayda applied a crossface and was dominating the action. Scott hit a backbreaker over her knee. Zayda hit a powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a nearfall at 5:00. They hit simultaneous kicks to the chest and were both down.

They got up and traded chops, and Zayda slapped her in the face. That fired up Rebecca, who hit a series of hard forearms. Scott hit a dropkick. Scott hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 7:30. Zayda hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Scott hit a Thesz Press and a series of punches, then a German Suplex at 10:30. She hit a running knee for a nearfall, and she applied a crossarm breaker. Zayda got to the ropes and sold the pain in her arm and the ref checked on her. However, Zayda hit the Unprettier faceplant for the pin.

7. Hartenbower defeated Trevor Outlaw at 2:13. Outlaw also competed on the Freelance show on Friday; he got on the mic and was booed. I always say Hartenbower’s look (bald/goatee) is like Josh Alexander. He hit the ring and immediately slammed Outlaw to the mat and repeatedly stomped on him. They brawled to the floor and Hartenbower’s size and strength advantage really stands out, as he laid in some LOUD chops. They got in the ring, where Hartenbower hit a spear for the pin. Dombrowski called it a “statement.”

* Colt Cabana got in the ring to discuss the Boom Boom Invitational. He said the first rule is there are no rules. The second rule is he will say “next” and the next wrestler will join the match. So, it’s like a Royal Rumble?

8. 1 Called Manders won “Colt Cabana’s Boom Boom Invitational” at 17:13. Florida Man is No. 2 and he fought Cabana. Arik Cannon is No. 3 at 2:30. Dakota is No. 4; he’s like a clown without makeup, with wild reddish hair. The scrawny Jordan Kross is No. 5. (No on-screen graphics but I know the names so far.) Kross has a Mike Bailey-style mullet. Miko Maestro, who wears a red singlet, is from Finland, and he’s No. 6. He and Florida Man traded cartoonish offense and juvenile humor. Florida Man was pinned by Dakota at 7:22, so he’s out. 1 Called Manders is No. 7; he was in Georgia on Friday. He hit Dakota and immediately pinned him at 8:33. He clotheslined Maestro and pinned him at 8:56. Cabana and Cannon are on the floor; I don’t think they are eliminated.

Manders hit a clothesline and pinned Kross at 9:39. Dan the Dad is No. 8; he is back in shorts with his coffee cup. (A night ago, he was in blue jeans and a beer for a street fight!) Dan hit a stunner on Manders. Santana Jackson, the Michael Jackson clone, is No. 9. Gross. He hit a springboard corkscrew press onto several guys. He hit the Moonwalk DDT to pin Cannon at 13:00. Manders clotheslined Santana over the top rope to the floor; not sure if he’s eliminated and Dombrowski just asked the same thing. Santana stood up and he had the wolf mask on. He hit an elbow drop to pin Dan at 15:33. Manders ripped the wolf mask off, threw it to ringside, hit the Bulldog Powerslam, and pinned Santana at 16:04. He was booed for ruining the fun. So, it is just Manders vs. Cabana left! Cabana hit the bionic elbow. Manders hit a clothesline for the pin! Manders nearly ran the board.

* Manders got on the mic and said it’s been a while since he’s been here, and he has some unfinished business. He left the ring without saying more. Interesting.

9. Christian Rose defeated Josh Alexander to retain the Dreamwave Championship at 12:23. With his bottle blond hair, Rose reminds me of Dolph Ziggler-meets-Zickey Dice. Standing switches to open and it appears Rose is taller and thicker. Josh hit his crossbody block in the ropes, with them both landing on the floor at 2:30. In the ring, Rose twisted Josh’s neck, and he hit a rolling forearm to the back of the neck for a nearfall. Josh hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 5:30 and they were both down. Josh hit TEN consecutive German Suplexes without letting go of the waist, hitting No. 10 at 8:00. Rose hit a rolling elbow.

Josh applied an anklelock and the crowd taunted him to tap out. Rose applied a Lion Tamer/vertical Boston Crab, but Josh escaped and re-applied the anklelock. Rose reached the ropes at 10:00. Josh set up for the C4 Spike but Rose fought free. Josh hit some boots to the face and Rose collapsed. Rose hit an Impaler DDT for a believable nearfall. Josh again applied an anklelock, but Rose fought free and Josh stumbled forward with his throat hitting the middle rope. Rose immediately applied a sleeper on the mat and Alexander passed out. The commentators and crowd were shocked that Rose not only won, but won clean.

10. Brittnie Brooks defeated Maggie Lee to retain the Dreamwave Women’s Championship at 13:26. Maggie is an athletic redhead with long curly hair and she’s always the heel; she got in the face of a young girl as she came to the ring. Fans threw streamers at her but she was livid and ripped them to shreds. Brittnie wrestled in GCW in Phoenix last week and I always say she is essentially “wrestler Barbie” with her pink gear. Maggie snuck up behind Brittnie and hit a German Suplex to start the match, getting a nearfall just seconds in! She has a height advantage. Brittnie hit some armdrags, and a flying knee to the back for a nerarfall at 1:00. They brawled to the floor, where Maggie hit some chops.

They got back in the ring with Maggie in charge. She hit a Helluva Kick in thec corner at 4:00 and she grounded Brittnie. She hit another German Suplex for a nearfall at 6:30. Brittnie fired up and hit some clotheslines. Maggie hit a running doublestomp for a nearfall at 8:30. Brittnie hit a sunset flip powerbomb out of the corner for a nearfall. The ref got bumped! Maggie slammed Brittnie onto the ref at 10:30! Maggie rolled to the floor and got a chair. She jabbed it into Brittine’s stomach then hit her across the back with it. A new referee slid in but only got a two-count. Maggie missed a top-rope moonsault. Brittnie accidentally hit the second ref! Zayda Steel strolled to ringside and jawed at Brittnie. Zayda accidentally hit Maggie, and Brittnie tossed Zayda to the floor. Brittnie hit the It’s Brittnie Bitch inverted DDT to pin Maggie. Good crowd heat.

* Zayda and Maggie yelled at each other but then they beat up Brittnie. It was announced that on April 19, it will be Maggie and Zayda vs. Brittnie and a partner of her choosing, then on April 20, it will be Brittnie-Zayda-Maggie in a three-way.

11. Mustafa Ali defeated El Hijo Del Vikingo, Gringo Loco, and Penta El Zero Miedo in a four-way to win the Alternative Championship at 9:11. Of course, this is the reason to tune in. A MASSIVE pop for Illinois native Ali. The crowd was split but then started chanting “All these guys!” Vikingo superkicked Ali to start. Penta superkicked Vikingo. Ali superkicked Penta. Vikingo and Ali hit dives through the ropes. Vikingo hit a springboard crossbody and a spin kick on Penta at 2:30. Vikingo hit some superkicks on Loco and running knees in the corner on Loco, then a frogsplash for a nearfall. Ali hit a rolling neckbreaker on Vikingo, then a tornado DDT on Loco for a nearfall at 4:00. Ali came off the ropes but Penta hit him with a kick.

Penta removed his glove and shoved his fingers in Loco’s face. Ali hit a German Suplex on Penta at 6:00. Loco hit a top-rope fadeaway stunner on Ali. Loco hit a standing moonsault on Vikingo for a nearfall. Vikingo hit a double Spanish Fly out of the corner while standing on Loco’s shoulders at 7:30, and everyone was down. COOL spot and the crowd chanted “Holy shit!” Loco flipped Vikingo face-first into the turnbuckles. Loco hit a top-rope moonsault. Penta hit a package piledriver on Vikingo on the ring apron! In the ring, Ali hit a sunset flip powerbomb on Loco, then a top-rope 450 Splash to pin Loco! New champion! Yes it was short but that was action packed stuff.

* Penta got in Ali’s face and said “for tonight, you are the champion,” and he shook Ali’s hand. However, he wants a rematch! (His English is a bit broken but it’s decent; I wish he were allowed to speak more on AEW TV). He thanked the crowd. Ali was then given the mic. “It’s not welcome back, it’s welcome home,” Ali said. “I’ve been all around the world but there’s no place like home. You guys built this place. It wouldn’t be possible for Vikingo to come to town, for Penta to come to town. You made Dreamwave the place to be.” He said it’s an honor and privilege to be a two-time Alternative champion, and he agreed to a rematch with Penta.

Final Thoughts: Yes, I love the lucha style and the main event does earn best match from me. I want to add that Vikingo still looks great without pulling out his super-insane stunt spots; he really doesn’t have to hit every one of those on every indy show. I’ll go with Shelley-Wolf for second place, and Rose-Alexander for third. The show-opening tag was strong for honorable mention. All three women’s matches were strong and deserve recognition, too.

I know they never get the praise they deserve, but this was Dombrowski’s debut here. You wouldn’t know it. He was up to date on each of the wrestler’s backgrounds, current storylines, their motivations, etc.